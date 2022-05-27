SIGA Technologies SIGA Stock Price is on fire pre-market, can it go higher? URGENT

SIGA Technologies SIGA stock price is up 11% in the last 5 days & volume is up 230%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns.

The official heat level for SIGA is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

SIGA Technologies Company Information

Company Name: SIGA Technologies Inc.

Ticker: SIGA

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.siga.com/

SIGA Technologies Company Summary:

SIGA Technologies, Inc. is a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of solutions for serious unmet medical needs and biothreats. The firm develops therapeutic solutions for lethal pathogens including smallpox, Ebola, dengue, Lassa fever, and other dangerous viruses. It offers an orally administered antiviral drug that targets orthopoxviruses under the TPOXX brand. The company was founded by Steven Oliveira on December 28, 1995 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

SIGA stock price is due to News?

May 25, 2022 (AB Digital via COMTEX) — The global biotechnology market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.83% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD$2.4 trillion by 2028 according to Grand View Research. The industry is on the upswing and several stocks in the sector require your immediate attention.

Trending Stock SIGA 5 Day Chart

SIGA Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for SIGA is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 .

SIGA Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 230% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

SIGA Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel until it went up over 200% and pulled back. Is this a breakout from the pullback pattern? It appears so, but I would wait till the rush is over this morning before considering a position.

More than likely it will pullback after this pre-market rush.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

SIGA News Cycle

The news, there is significant news: “is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 15.83% from 2021 to 2028 to reach USD$2.4 trillion by 2028”

ECTM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “374% growth combined over last two years”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

SIGA Awareness

