Sands China SCHYF had a great month, what’s next?

Sands China SCHYF is up 32% over the last month. I have written a full report on SCHYF that you can read below.

Sands China announced last month, “The Venetian® Macao Thursday, where they built 20,000 hygiene kits for Clean the World” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

Sands SCHYF Company Summary

Company Name: Sands China Ltd.

Ticker: SCHYF

Exchange: OTC

Website: www.sandschina.com.

Sands China Ltd. (Sands China or the Company) is incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability and is listed on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (HKEx: 1928).

Sands China is the largest operator of integrated resorts in Macao. The Company’s integrated resorts on the Cotai Strip comprise The Venetian® Macao, The Plaza® Macao, The Parisian Macao and The Londoner® Macao. The Company also owns and operates Sands® Macao on the Macao peninsula.

The Company’s portfolio features a diversified mix of leisure and business attractions and transportation operations, including large meeting and convention facilities; a wide range of restaurants; shopping malls; world-class entertainment at the Cotai Arena, The Venetian Theatre, The Parisian Theatre, the Londoner Theatre and the Sands Theatre; and a high-speed Cotai Water Jet ferry service between Hong Kong and Macao.

The Company’s Cotai Strip portfolio has the goal of contributing to Macao’s transformation into a world centre of tourism and leisure. Sands China is a subsidiary of global resort developer Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE: LVS).

SCHYF News

Dec. 16, 2021

Got together with volunteers from two local community groups at The Venetian® Macao Thursday, where they built 20,000 hygiene kits for Clean the World, an international social enterprise that provides hygiene supplies essential for good health to populations in need around the globe, helping prevent the spread of disease.

SCHYF 1 Month Chart

Sands China 5 Day Chart

SCHYF Technical Analysis

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away.