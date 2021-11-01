Remark Holdings – Company Snapshot

Company Name: Remark Holdings

Ticker: MARK

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.remarkholdings.com/

Industry: AI (Artificial Intelligence)

Company Summary: Remark Holdings (NASDAQ: MARK) primarily focuses on the development and deployment of artificial-intelligence-based solutions for businesses and software developers in many industries. Additionally, the company owns and operates digital media properties that deliver relevant, dynamic content. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada, with additional operations in Los Angeles, California and in Beijing, Shanghai, Chengdu and Hangzhou, China.

MARK’s three target markets:

Retail Intelligence & Customer Analytics Solution

Fintech Risk Analysis & Lead Acquisition Solutions

Workplace & Public safety management system

Technical Summary

It is bullish and concerning all at the same time, LOL!

Wow, this one blew past 300% gains intraday which is really impressive! Since then it has pulled back but you would expect that with such an incredible run. Take a look at the descending chanell intraday, not too concerning but worth noting.

I like this one, keep an eye on it, If you would like to find a reason to be excited for the finish of the day in regards to Remark, take a look at the chart below.

It has beat the last two bottoms and now trying to close above the top line, which would be the third new, higher, bottom from thee pullback. Happy trading!