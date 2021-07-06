Regen BioPharma (RGBP) Stock Extends Jump on Heavy Volume: Are You Excited?

The stock had really come into the attention of investors earlier this year in April when the company along with its subsidiary company KLS signed a licensing deal with Oncology Pharma Inc.

Those who are currently looking into major gainers in the biotech sector in recent days could consider taking a look at the Regen BioPharma Inc (OTCMKTS:RGBP) stock. This past week, the stock was in considerable focus among investors and managed to clock gains of as much as 51% through the week. The stock is up another 38% to $0.031 in the opening session on Tuesday.

The stock had really come into the attention of investors earlier this year in April when the company along with its subsidiary company KLS signed a licensing deal with Oncology Pharma Inc. As part of this agreement, Regen will be able to deploy some of the intellectual properties owned by Oncology Pharma for the development of treatments for pancreatic cancer. The licensing agreement is going to be in place for 15 years.

However, that is not all. There are certain other things that need to be kept in mind with regards to Regen BioPharma as well. At this point in time, the company is working on preparing its filings and eventually making the submissions so that it can get pink current status on the OTC Markets.

Once it gets that designation, the stock is expected to be even more attractive for many investors. The Regen stock has made a powerful move up the charts over the course of recent days and it is believed that it is on track to make similar moves that had been seen in some of the other micro-cap stocks like Tesoro and Enzolytics in recent months.