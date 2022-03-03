RCEL the best stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock? Urgent Update

Avita Medical Inc. the best stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock? Is ANPC the best stock to buy because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 13% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Before we get started, I wanted to introduce myself to you. Hi 🙋‍♂️ I’m Alexander Goldman and I have been successfully trading breakout stocks and trending stocks for two decades now.

I’m now helping traders find breakout stocks. My claim to fame is the expert at finding trending stocks.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! RCEL Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very good! Take a look at this article I wrote, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE where I shine a spotlight on trending stocks and breakout stocks!

Now, let’s go over if RCEL is the best stock to buy? Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Avita Medical Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Avita Medical Inc.

Ticker: RCEL

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://avitamedical.com/

Avita Medical Inc. Summary:

AVITA Medical is a regenerative medicine company with a technology platform positioned to address unmet medical needs in therapeutic skin restoration. AVITA Medical is advancing the standard of care for burn patients with its novel technology platform, the RECELL® System.

Our proprietary technology provides innovative treatment solutions derived from the skin's own regenerative properties. The medical device works by preparing Spray-On Skin™ Cells, an autologous suspension comprised of the patient's skin cells necessary to regenerate natural epidermis. This autologous suspension is then sprayed onto the areas of the patient requiring treatment.

RCEL the best stock to buy? Let’s look at the News

Mar 02, 2022

Announced today that they have been awarded a group purchasing agreement with Premier, Inc. The new agreement allows Premier members, at their discretion, to take advantage of special pricing and terms pre-negotiated by Premier for the RECELL(R) System for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients that require treatment for severe burns. The RECELL(R) System is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of Spray-On Skin(TM) Cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

RCEL 5 Day Chart

Avita Medical Trending Stock, Technical Analysis:

I love this stock! The news is great and the chart has consolidated after the run and I believe it will run again SOON!

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of RCEL and if it is the best stock to buy?

