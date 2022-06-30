Rattler Midstream RTLR Stock Price just hit it’s 52 week high? URGENT

RTLR Stock Price has just hit it’s 52 week high a month ago and now it has pulled back and appears to be ready to move.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Rattler Midstream Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Rattler Midstream Inc.

Ticker: RTLR

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.rattlermidstream.com/about

Rattler Midstream Inc. Company Summary:

Rattler Midstream LP operates as a holding company. Which engages in the operation, development and acquisition of midstream infrastructure assets in the Midland and Delaware Basins of the Permian Basin. The firm provides crude oil, natural gas and water related midstream services including fresh water sourcing and transportation and saltwater gathering and disposal. It operates through the following segments: Midstream Services and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded on July 27, 2018 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

RTLR stock price is due to News?

May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Juan Monteverde, founder and managing partner of the class action firm Monteverde & Associates PC (the “M&A Class Action Firm”), a national securities firm rated Top 50 in the 2018-2021 ISS Securities Class Action Services Report and headquartered at the Empire State Building in New York City, is investigating Rattler Midstream LP (RTLR), relating to its proposed merger with Diamondback Energy, Inc. Under the terms of the agreement, RTLR unitholders will receive 0.113 units of Diamondback per unit they own.

RTLR 5 Day Chart

RTLR Stock Price Technical Analysis:

The only way I would consider this stock is if it can quickly beat the price of $14.00 otherwise I would stay away!