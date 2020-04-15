Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC:RAKR) Gains Momentum With Strong Volume

The stock market has been in complete turmoil over the course of the past two weeks, but some stocks have managed to buck the trend and actually made considerable gains. One such stock is that of Rainmaker Worldwide (OTC: RAKR), which has managed to rally by as much as 40% over the past two weeks despite the historic weakness in the stock market.

Considering the remarkable market defying move from the Rainmaker stock, it is worthwhile to take a closer look at the company. To understand the rally in the stock, it is important to consider the latest developments at the company.

Major Recent Development

Back on January 30, the company announced that Pi Eco USA made a strategic investment, and that proved to be a major boost for Rainmaker. The investment from Pi Eco is a significant one since it would allow the company to spend towards its growth and also work on existing projects far more effectively. Pi Eco has invested $500,000 in Rainmaker. However, in addition to the investment, the two companies will also be able to work out a structure that would enhance executive leadership and distributorship for both companies. Such a strategic partnership could prove to be a huge blessing for Rainmaker in the long run.

In this regard, it is important to note that Pi Eco has set up highly efficient strategic partnerships all across the world. At this point in time, the company has such partnerships in the United States, South America, Asia, the Middle East, and Central America. Moreover, those partnerships are with companies across a range of industries. Some days prior to the announcement of this particular deal, Rainmaker announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer. Michael Skinner has been appointed as the CEO, and in the press release, the company stated that it reflects that the company’s technology is rising steadily in stature. The company also stated that it would continue with its global expansion plans.