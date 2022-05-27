Puget Technologies PUGE Stock Price is up, can it go higher? URGENT Details

Puget Technologies PUGE stock price is up 33% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock?

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for PUGE, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for PUGE is, a 🔥 1 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 17 Hours : 45 Minutes : 52 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Puget Technologies Company Information

Company Name: Puget Technologies Inc

Ticker: PUGE

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.pugettechnologies.com/

Puget Technologies Company Summary:

Puget Technologies, Inc. is a development stage company, which engages in developing and selling consumer oriented products ready for rapid commercialization. The company’s first acquisition of an online travel technology firm is being leveraged to attract other merger and acquisition candidates in the online travel industry. Its multi-discipline approach is designed to reduce risk exposure, generate multiple revenue streams, and help private companies in various industries to accelerate funding timelines. The company was founded on March 17, 2010 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

Trending Stock PUGE 5 Day Chart

PUGE Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for PUGE is, a 🔥 1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 1 out of 4. Do you agree?

PUGE Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at a decrease of 86% over the average which indicates a lower demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

PUGE Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

PUGE News Cycle

The news, there is NO news

PUGE Fundamentals

The fundamentals, no financials

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

PUGE Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 1 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇