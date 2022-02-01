ProQR Therapeutics PRQR looking to bounce, like a basketball?

ProQR Therapeutics PRQR is up over 15% after due to a massive amount of volume being injected into this stock that has been crashing for the last few months. I have written a full report on PRQR that you can read below.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V. Company Summary

ProQR Therapeutics is dedicated to changing lives through the creation of transformative RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome and retinitis pigmentosa. Based on our unique proprietary RNA repair platform technologies we are growing our pipeline with patients and loved ones in mind.



Jan. 04, 2022

Announced that the last patient completed their last visit (Month 12) in the Phase 2/3 Illuminate trial of sepofarsen for CEP290-mediated Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 (LCA10) due to the p.Cys998X mutation, also known as c.2991+1655A>G.

PRQR Technical Analysis

The stock is looking solid on the 5 day and has broke through resistance. It has officially reversed it’s trend, I like it!

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away.