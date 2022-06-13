PPCB Stock Price is down BIG, is it ready to BOUNCE? URGENT Report!

Propanc Biopharma PPCB stock price is up -42% in the last 5 days & volume is up 170%, but is it ready to bounce?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on PPCB and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for PPCB, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for PPCB is, a 🔥1 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 10 Hours : 49 Minutes : 51 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Propanc Biopharma Company Information

Company Name: Propanc Biopharma Inc.

Ticker: PPCB

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.propanc.com/

Propanc Biopharma Company Summary:

Propanc Biopharma, Inc. is a development-stage healthcare company, which engages in the research and development of cancer treatments. The company focuses on the treatment of pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer. It offers its product pipeline, including PRP and POP1. The company was founded by James Nathanielsz and Julian Kenyon on October 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Camberwell, Australia.

PPCB stock price is due to News?

June 1st

Announced that Chief Scientific Officer and Co-Founder, Dr Julian Kenyon MD, MB, ChB, believes the reduced toxicity of PRP compared to standard treatment approaches will impact cancer patient lives significantly. Many standard therapies for advanced cancer urgently need improvement, generally providing modest benefits and frequently causing adverse effects. Propanc’s focus is to provide oncologists and their patients with therapies for metastatic cancer which are more effective than current therapies and have a substantially reduced side effect profile. According to Cancer Treatment Centers of America, for all the advances made in cancer treatment over the past several decades, one statistic has remained unchanged: Metastatic cancer accounts for up to 90% of all cancer deaths in the United States each year.

Trending Stock PPCB 5 Day Chart

PPCB Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for PPCB is, a 🔥 1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 1 out of 4. Do you agree?

PPCB Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 170% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

PPCB Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

PPCB News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

PPCB Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “170% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

PPCB Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 1 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇