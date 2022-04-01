Polymet Mining CA:POM Stock Price is red hot, can it go higher? URGENT Report

Polymet Mining CA:POM stock price is up 12% in the last 5 days. Also, it just made a one year all-time high, but is the run over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on CA:POM.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for CA:POM, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for CA:POM is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 04 Days : 18 Hours : 47 Minutes : 59 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Polymet Mining Company Information

Company Name: Polymet Mining Corp.

Ticker: CA:POM

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://polymetmining.com/

Polymet Mining Company Summary:

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

CA:POM stock price is due to News?

March 29th

Announced the resignation of Richard Lock, senior vice president and project director, who was appointed chief executive officer of Canadian-based Oroco Resource Corp.

Feb 14, 2022

Announced it has entered into a subscription agreement for the issuance of unsecured convertible debentures (the “debentures”) of up to USD$40 million with Glencore AG, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Glencore plc (together “Glencore”).

Trending Stock CA:POM 5 Day Chart

CA:POM Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for CA:POM is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

CA:POM Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 189% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

CA:POM Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and is in a consolidation pattern. The stock just made a one year high and I like it! I would trade with a stop loss at $4.62.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

CA:POM News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “convertible debt at $40M” is a worthy piece of news that is fueling this run. Financing fueels growth, hence the whole purpose of the stock market. Future growth drives PPS as long as the executive team is strong and they are.

This is a large factor in driving the demand, share volume spikes.

CA:POM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “$40M in financing”. It seems circular but I can’t stress this enough.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

CA:POM Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇