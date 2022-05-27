PLYA Stock Price is DOWN almost 7%, can it go higher? Exclusive REPORT

Playa Hotels & Resorts PLYA stock price is up 7% in the last 5 days & volume is up 62%, so overall PLYA is doing pretty good.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for PLYA, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for PLYA is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 05 Days : 17 Hours : 45 Minutes : 52 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Information

Company Name: Playa Hotels & Resorts Inc

Ticker: PLYA

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.playaresorts.com/

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Summary:

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn?s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

PLYA stock price is due to News?

May 16, 2022

Announced an agreement between Francisco Martinez, the owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Marriott International to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana, a Luxury Collection Adult All-Inclusive Resort. The new resort is expected to open in summer 2022 under The Luxury Collection brand.

April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire via COMTEX/ — FAIRFAX, Va., April 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) (the “Company”) today announced that it plans to release its first quarter 2022 financial results after the market closes on Thursday, May 05, 2022, with a conference call planned for Friday, May 06, 2022, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, to discuss the results.

Trending Stock PLYA 5 Day Chart

PLYA Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for PLYA is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

PLYA Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 67% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

PLYA stock price & Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is looking really good however I believe the $8.83 mark is significant in regards to downward pressure. It had difficulty yesterday beating that number so I would like to see it beat $8.90 before trading it.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

PLYA News Cycle

The news, there is significant news in the agreement between Francisco Martinez, the owner of Sanctuary Cap Cana, and Marriott International to debut Marriott’s first all-inclusive extension of The Luxury Collection brand in the Dominican Republic with Sanctuary Cap Cana.

ECTM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “95% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

PLYA Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 2 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇