Phoenix Rising PRCX Stock Price, are you kidding me? Hot or NOT?

Phoenix Rising PRCX Stock Price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend. PRCX stock quote is up 194% in the last month.

I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for PRCX is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5.

👇 Not looking for a 3 out of 5, Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and trending stocks!👇

In fact, I will send you personally a 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter.

Delivering Breakout Stock Alerts | 100% FREE Direct to Your Inbox SEND ALERTS

Before I go over this exciting trending stock, I wanted to introduce myself. Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading, at a very high level, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT grading system for trending stocks.

Don’t believe me, well you shouldn’t without proof!

Take a look at this article I wrote below, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE and I shine a spotlight on these breakout stocks and also those losers!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Phoenix Rising PRCX Stock Price Company Information

Company Name: Phoenix Rising Cos.

Ticker: PRCX

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://phoenix-cos.com/

Breakout Stock Phoenix Rising Cos. Company Summary:

Phoenix Rising Cos. operates as a strategic acquisition and development company, which engages in identifying and acquiring high demand, revenue-generating assets. It operates through the Health Beverage and Oil and Gas segments. The company was founded by Michelle LaCour and James LaCour on June 25, 2012 and is headquartered in Cedartown, GA.

Trending Stock PRCX stock price 5 Day Chart

PRCX Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for PRCX is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 5 . Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 3 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on PRCX and why it is just a 3 out of 5.

The volume, is sporadic which would make me concerned fore liquidity if executing a large position. Par for the course with OTC listed companies. Be aware of the liquidity issue!

The news, the news cycle is important and I do not believe in being too high on a company that doesn’t issue news. The great news is PRCX does issue news, look at thius announcement from May 26th, “announce the completion of an MOU to acquire all the outstanding shares of Morpheus Robotics, Inc. (FKA Wimobilize Singapore Pte Ltd) a Singapore Corporation. Morpheus was originated and has continuing operations in Italy.”

The chart, I like it if it can hold above $.005 if not I’m Leary.

The fundamentals, there financials are not very good. This draws serious concerns!

Marketing efforts, I have not found serious marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Like a product, a company needs to market itself.

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and trending stocks!👇