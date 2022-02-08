Petros PTPI bounce play alert

Petros PTPI is possibly about to explode again as the short position increases as PPS is ticking up. Pay attention to PTPI as this stock may skyrocket

Petros Pharma PTPI company summary

Company Name: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker: (PTPI)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.petrospharma.com/

Petros PTPI Company Summary:

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men’s health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men’s health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie’s disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

Why is it down?

The NEWS:

Petros PTPI released incredible news that is found below late in 2021.

Petros reported positive over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study results for its erectile dysfunction (ED) Drug STENDRA® (avanafil). This Pivotal Label Comprehension Study was designed to assess comprehension of a draft STENDRA® Drug Facts Label intended for OTC use.

What did the say, “The label comprehension study is a key component of our plans to help expand access for STENDRA beyond the prescription model, and to make

The first “potentially the first prescription-grade ED medication to become available over-the-counter in the United States.” EVER?!?

PTPI 5 Day Chart

PTPI 5 Day Analysis

This stock is fully consolidated so I expect the moment they issue positive news, it will skyrocket.

PTPI 1 Day Chart

1 Day Analysis

You can clearly see thin the one day that there is a slight bearish trend. Get ready traders because I’ve been following PTPI for a while and I believe it is getting ready for another move as long as the stock has good news attached to it to get it going.