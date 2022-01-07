Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI short squeeze

Petros Pharmaceuticals PTPI is possibly about to explode again as the short position increases as PPS is ticking up. Pay attention to PTPI as this stock may skyrocket

Petros PTPI company summary

Company Name: Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Ticker: (PTPI)

Exchange: NASDAQ

Short Squeeze Article: HERE

Petros PTPI Company Summary:

Petros Pharmaceuticals is committed to the goal of becoming a world-leading specialized men’s health company by identifying, developing, acquiring, and commercializing innovative therapeutics for men’s health issues, including, but not limited to, erectile dysfunction, endothelial dysfunction, psychosexual and psychosocial ailments, Peyronie’s disease, hormone health, and substance use disorders.

Why is it red HOT?

The NEWS:

Petros reported positive over-the-counter (OTC) draft label comprehension study results for its erectile dysfunction (ED) Drug STENDRA® (avanafil). This Pivotal Label Comprehension Study was designed to assess comprehension of a draft STENDRA® Drug Facts Label intended for OTC use.

What did the say, “The label comprehension study is a key component of our plans to help expand access for STENDRA beyond the prescription model, and to make

The first “potentially the first prescription-grade ED medication to become available over-the-counter in the United States.” EVER?!?

The Short Squeeze

Look HERE at our buddies over at Fintel.io. This stock has a big short position and could go crazy!

PTPI 5 Day Chart

PTPI 5 Day Analysis

The convergence point is coming Traders! All signs are pointing to a short squeeze! It is coming late Friday or Monday! Once PTPI breaks $2.82 & $2.90, boom like a rocket ship!

PTPI 1 Day Chart

1 Day Analysis

You can clearly see the $2.82 resistance. Get ready traders because I’ve been following PTPI for a while and I can hear the juice machine warming up for the BIG squeeze.