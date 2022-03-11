PBIT Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? CA:PBIT Urgent Update

PBIT Stock Price has been trying to recover for a while and I think this could be what we are waiting ffor in a moment. Keep reading.

Now, let's go over some of the basic information on PBIT stock price before we get in the technical analysis

POSaBIT Systems Corp. Company Information

Company Name: POSaBIT Systems Corp.

Ticker: CA:PBIT

Exchange: Canadian Stock Exchange

Website: https://www.posabit.com/

CA:PBIT Company Summary:

POSaBIT Systems Corp. is a financial technology company, which engages in the identification and evaluation of assets or businesses with a view to completing a qualifying transaction. It focuses on the development of point-of-sale payment processing solutions. The company was founded on June 12, 2017 and is headquartered in Kirkland, WA.

PBIT stock price is due to News?

March 8th, 2022

Has entered the CBD market with their point of sale solution. POSaBIT is now live in over twenty brick and mortar CBD locations nationwide, opening up thousands of new market opportunities for the company.

CA:PBIT stock price & 5 Day Chart

PBIT Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like this stock if it can hit $1.42 Monday morning and if so I would put my stop loss at $1.38. CA:PBIT looks good but it is in a consolidation pattern and I’m waiting to see the outcome. Hence, It will indicate good things to come if it crosses $1.42. PBIT stock price should see an increase soon!

