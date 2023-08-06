Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Is Unlocking the Future of Biopharmaceutical Innovation

We are finished with our research report on possibly one of the most undervalued and exciting biopharmaceutical company on the big board. Take a moment and pull up Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) and start your research. In the meantime, continue reading the 5 reasons we believe that PTN could be ready for a major move.

Palatin Technologies is a dynamic biopharmaceutical company dedicated to transforming lives through innovative medicines. With a strong portfolio of cutting-edge therapies and a commitment to scientific excellence, they are poised to possibly revolutionize the healthcare landscape.

Now let’s go over the #1 reason to turn your attention to PTN.

1. It is a NYSE company with a great risk vs reward relationship

At a current PPS of $1.97 and with Ladenburg Thalmann current price target of $50 would represent a 2,500% gain. You will see later in this research report why we believe this price target of $50 is reasonable based on the incredible groundbreaking therapeutic pipeline and the impressive news.

Speaking of news, let’s go over the last three press releases.

2. The news is absolutely incredible

April 28, 2023

Palatin Technologies has reported data from its completed Phase II clinical trial and from the Lead In population of the ongoing Phase III MELODY-1 trial of PL9643 for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED).

The data analysis of the MELODY-1 trial was to confirm the hierarchy of the endpoints, optimal endpoints and number of patients for the final Phase III study.

PL9643 was found to have demonstrated effectiveness across multiple clinical signs and reduced symptomatic ocular pain showing its positive affect across multiple regions of the eye.

The magnitude of the absolute difference between PL9643 and vehicle also seems to have exceeded compared to other approved products for several clinical sign and symptom endpoints.

Press Release

May 30, 2023

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced the presentation of the poster “MC1R Agonist PL8177 Protects Against Podocyte Loss in a Streptozotocin-Induced Rat Model of Diabetic Nephropathy” at the International Podocyte Conference May 24-26, 2023 in Philadelphia, PA. The poster was presented by Luipa Khandker, Ph.D., Senior Scientist – Biology, at Palatin. The poster can be found on Palatin’s website www.palatin.com.

The data shows PL8177 treatment of streptozotocin-induced diabetic rats preserved the expression of WT1 protein and the number of podocytes and proximal tubule cells compared to vehicle-treated controls. The data also demonstrated that glomerular hypertrophy, a characteristic of kidney injury, trended toward reduction in PL8177-treated kidneys.

Press Release

April 18, 2023

Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: PTN), a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class medicines based on molecules that modulate the activity of the melanocortin receptor system, today announced The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published a manuscript, “Stimulating the Melanocortin System in Uveitis and Diabetes Preserves the Structure and Anti-Inflammatory Activity of the Retina” by Tat Fong Ng and Andrew W. Taylor from Department of Ophthalmology, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, in Boston, Massachusetts. The manuscript summarizes data demonstrating the effects of PL8331 in two mouse models of retinal disease, experimental autoimmune uveoretinitis (EAU) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). Palatin and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Foundation provided funding for the study.

Press Release

3. Groundbreaking Therapeutic Pipeline

At Palatin Technologies are driven by a relentless pursuit of pioneering therapies that address unmet medical needs. Their robust pipeline is a testament to their commitment to scientific innovation. Here are three key programs currently in development:

a. PT-141 for Sexual Dysfunction:

PT-141 is Palatin Technologies’ lead product candidate and is being developed for the treatment of both male and female sexual dysfunction. It is a novel melanocortin receptor agonist that works by targeting the central nervous system to enhance sexual desire and improve sexual function. PT-141 has shown promising results in clinical trials, demonstrating its potential to address the significant unmet needs in this therapeutic area. With a large market potential and a unique mechanism of action, PT-141 aims to transform the treatment landscape for individuals suffering from sexual dysfunction.

b. PL-8177 for Cardiovascular and Fibrotic Diseases:

Palatin Technologies is actively working on PL-8177, an investigational drug that targets the Apelin receptor. PL-8177 is being developed for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, such as heart failure, as well as fibrotic disorders. The Apelin receptor is involved in various physiological processes, including cardiovascular function and tissue fibrosis. By activating the Apelin receptor, PL-8177 has the potential to improve cardiac function, reduce fibrosis, and address the underlying causes of these diseases. With promising preclinical data, PL-8177 represents a promising therapeutic option for patients suffering from cardiovascular and fibrotic conditions.

c. Innovative Peptide Therapeutics:

Palatin Technologies is leveraging its expertise in peptide therapeutics to develop a diverse portfolio of innovative therapies. The company’s peptide platform allows for the design and development of highly targeted and potent therapies for a range of diseases. Palatin’s preclinical programs explore novel targets, including obesity, inflammatory disorders, and ocular diseases. By harnessing the power of peptides, Palatin aims to deliver precise and effective treatments that address unmet medical needs. These innovative peptide therapeutics have the potential to make a significant impact on patient outcomes and generate substantial value for investors.Palatin Technologies’ commitment to scientific excellence and its focus on developing groundbreaking therapies in sexual dysfunction, cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases, and innovative peptide therapeutics demonstrate its dedication to transforming the lives of patients and creating value for investors. With these key programs in development, Palatin Technologies is well-positioned for future growth and success in the biopharmaceutical industry.

4. Targeted Therapeutics for Sexual Dysfunction

PTN is at the forefront of developing breakthrough treatments for sexual dysfunction, an area with significant market potential. Our lead product candidate, PT-141, is a novel melanocortin receptor agonist with the potential to treat both male and female sexual dysfunction. With promising clinical results and a unique mechanism of action, PT-141 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment landscape for millions of patients worldwide.

5. Cardiovascular and Fibrotic Diseases

Palatin Technologies is also actively engaged in developing therapies for cardiovascular and fibrotic diseases. Our investigational drug, PL-8177, is an agonist of the Apelin receptor, a target with broad therapeutic potential. PL-8177 has shown promising preclinical results, demonstrating its potential in treating cardiovascular diseases such as heart failure.

Condensed Disclaimer

Disclaimer

The site is used for information purposes and not intended for trading purposes.

This Article contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. When used in this document, the words “may”, “would”, “could”, “will”, “intend”, “plan”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties occur or should assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, or expected. This article is not intended to be a solicitation to buy or sell securities and readers are cautioned to consult their own financial advisors before doing so.

Small Cap Exclusive owned by King Tide Media has been hired by ACN, LLC to disseminate public information on PTN starting on 8/7/23 and ending on 8/7/23. We have been compensated up to $8,000 USD to profile PTN. We do not own any shares in PTN.

