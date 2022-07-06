OMER Stock Price could be ready for a run? URGENT

Omeros OMER stock price is finally showing some life as it reverses trend.

OMER is up 35% in the last 5 days and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Omeros Company Information

Company Name: Omeros Inc.

Ticker: OMER

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.omeros.com/

Breakout Stock Omeros Company Summary:

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system. The company was founded by Gregory A. Demopulos and Pamela Pierce Palmer on June 16, 1994 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

OMER stock price is due to News?

NONE

Trending Stock OMER 5 Day Chart

OMER Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for OMER is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5. Here are my takeaways on OMER and why it is just a 2 out of 5.

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is sporadic and has a downward pressure on it.

The news, there is no significant news cycle circulating around OMER stock price.

The chart, I love it, it looks bullish and it has been that way for over a month!

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company which saved it from a 1 out of 5 rating.

