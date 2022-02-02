NVDA & U & ADSK all have something in Common, guess what?

Metaverse is big, NFTs are even bigger and Crypto is a mammoth in the market right now. All three have this in common, they are linked to one of the aforementioned tickers. NVDA & U & ADSK all are stocks to keep an eye on.

Just today look at what Morgan Stanley wrote, HERE. The article glows about the Metaverse, “The metaverse has been a hot-button term, with corporations ranging from Meta to Microsoft using it in their business plans. But recently massive investment banks such as Morgan Stanley have added it to their lexicon as well.”

The article goes on to say, “The Wall Street giant said in a note to investors that the nascent virtual space in China alone would become an $8 trillion market in the future — the same valuation fellow investment bank Goldman Sachs recently forecast the metaverse would be worth globally.”

Hence, let’s take a look at NVDA & U & ADSK to see if these could grab a significant amount of that $8 Trillion market share. To give our readers the idea of how big that number is, take a look at the sectors below and their total market valuation.

If that projection comes true, it would be the third largest sector just behind the FINANCIAL sector. WOW! It would also beat out Health Care, are you kidding me? Readers, pay attention this is a historic moment in the financial markets.

Let’s take a look at NVDA, U & ADSK

Company Name: Nvidia

Ticker: NVDA

Exchange: NASDAQ

Company Summary:

Nvidia is already one of the most heralded and recommended stocks there is. Wall Street remains high on Nvidia for multiple reasons. The semiconductor firm touches on gaming, crypto, data center, automobiles and the metaverse among many others.

Company Name: Unity Software

Ticker: U

Exchange: NYSE

Company Summary:

Unity Software might not be a household name like some of the other stocks on this list. But if you or someone you know is a gamer, Unity Software has likely touched your life. That’s because Unity Software is utilized in 71% of the top 1,000 games. More than 50% of mobile, PC, and console games were made with Unity. So, despite its relatively lesser known name, it is ubiquitous.

Company Name: Autodesk

Ticker: ADSK

Exchange: NASDAQ

Company Summary:

Autodesk is changing how the world is designed and made. Our technology spans architecture, engineering, construction, product design, manufacturing, media and entertainment, empowering innovators everywhere to solve challenges big and small. From greener buildings to smarter products to more mesmerizing blockbusters, Autodesk software helps our customers to design and make a better world for all.