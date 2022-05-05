NMXS Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT Report

Net Medical Xpress Solutions NMXS stock price is up 406% in the last 5 days & volume is up 937%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on NMXS and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for ECTM, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for NMXS is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 06 Days : 17 Hours : 56 Minutes : 46 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Information

Company Name: Net Medical Xpress Solutions Inc.

Ticker: NMXS

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.welcome.netmedical.com/

Net Medical Xpress Solutions Company Summary:

Net Medical Xpress Solutions, Inc. engages in the provison of solutions for the telemedicine industry. It also offers a call center, hardware implementations, staffing and recruiting operations, diagnostic and clinical services, and research and development capabilities. The company was founded by Richard F. Govatski in 1995 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, NM.

NMXS stock price is due to News?

May 04, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) — ALBUQUERQUE, NM / ACCESSWIRE / May 4, 2022 / Net Medical Xpress (OTC PINK:NMXS) announced today unaudited revenue and net income for the first fiscal quarter ending March 31, 2022.

The company reported total revenue of $1,906,851. This compared with total revenue of $290,000 in the first quarter of 2021. Net income was $577,152 versus a loss of ($29,000) in the first quarter of 2021.

Trending Stock NMXS 5 Day Chart

NMXS Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for NMXS is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

NMXS Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of almost 1,000% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

NMXS Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since yesterday with a steady ascending channel. I expect a pullback but this company is looking solid!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

NMXS News Cycle

The news, there is significant news: They are now profitable as you can see from the news release above! I love the tele-heath sector too.

NMXS Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “58% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

NMXS Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇