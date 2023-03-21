NFT Gaming Company (NASDAQ: NFTG) Pushing Boundaries in $300B+ Market

Imagine taking two of the hottest verticals for investors and smashing them together.

That is exactly what NFT Gaming Company NFTG has done by combining the power of the gaming industry with the endless opportunities in the NFT sector.

If you are not familiar with NFTs and the metaverse, it could be the most promising investment for astronomical growth in 2023.

Pay close attention to NFTG over the next month as we could see massive increase in average share price with this IPO.

Looking Glass Labs could be your answer for a breakout stock, The NFT Gaming Company we researched and believe with their excellent executive team and expertise they could be an answer to the noisy market. We are all awaiting the corporate leaders of this vertical to establish themselves and it is possible that NFTG is a front runner.

The NFT Gaming Company is a new public company in the red hot sector of NFTs and gaming and we couldn’t be more excited!

Our average gains at Small Cap Exclusive this year have been absolutely impressive with the average yield being 20%+, take a look at OUR LATEST ALERTS.

We’re excited, so let’s go over why I spent the last month researching NFTG stock. Then, we can go over the macros before we get into the specifics.

Company Name: The NFT Gaming Company

Ticker: NASDAQ: NFTG

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://nftgco.webflow.io/

Company Summary:

NFTG is pushing the boundaries of the industry and disrupting traditional business models in the gaming sector. The NFT Gaming Company is creating a digital gaming platform that will feature both its own proprietary games and those developed and published by third-party game developers.

What is a NFT and why should you pay attention?

I’m going to give you two definitions, the first definition is filled with jargon and then I will do my best to explain the second one in lay terms.

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency.

This differs from fungible tokens like cryptocurrencies, which are identical to each other and, therefore, can be used as a medium for commercial transactions.

Let’s try to break that down for us simple folk.

Non-fungible tokens are called NFTs for short and they are unique, like a digital Mona Lisa and completely different from the dollar. There was only one Mona Lisa made and it carries a very real monetary value.

On the contrary, as us Americans are finding out, when you own a fungible currency, like the dollar, you can print, print, print and continue printing which in turn debases the value.

Now, let’s look at the THREE catalysts that could send NFTG into orbit!

THREE Catalysts That Every Investor Needs To Know Before It’s Too Late:

#1 Gaming Is One Of the Hottest Sectors

#2 NFTs Are In It’s Infancy With a Strong Upside for Investors

#3 Competitors Have Already Seen Explosive Gains

#1 Gaming Is One Of the Hottest Sectors

NFTG’s goal is to develop, acquire, and manage traditional digital games while incorporating new, never-before-seen methods, such as the creation and minting of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) for in-game features like skins, characters, and experiences. The combining of blockchain based NFT technology with traditional gaming elements allows users for a personal, customizable experience, like never seen before in the gaming industry.

The NFTG gaming platform is known as the Gaxos platform. With the Gaxos platform, players will have the ability to move their characters and achievements between games as NFTs. This will allow users to have more control over their in-game assets and have more unique experiences.

Initially, the company plans to start by releasing their own straightforward and enjoyable proprietary games that allow gamers to easily mint their own affordable NFTs within the Gaxos platform. These NFTs will come with unique and exclusive features that can be utilized across the network of games on the NFTG platform.

Now, let’s go over the exciting idata surrounding the gaming sector!

The market expansion is expected to make the global gaming industry worth $321 billion by 2026, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment and Media Outlook 2022-26.

The expansion is being driven by social and casual gaming after millions of people picked up their controllers to escape the boredom and isolation of COVID-19 lockdowns.

“People were looking for ways to both entertain themselves and maintain their social connections,” says Bartosz Skwarczek, co-founder and CEO of online gaming marketplace G2A.com. “Gaming has so often been painted with the wrong brush – stereotyped as being isolating and unsociable. However, the pandemic has shown this could not be further from the truth.”

Think about the above statement, “People were looking for ways to both entertain themselves and maintain their social connections,”

NFTG is combining the excitement of gaming and the addictive nature we have seen with social media platforms like Facebook now Meta.

#2 NFTs Are In It’s Infancy With a Strong Upside for Investors

This Is Just The Beginning for NFTs & NFTG, take a look at the growth projections below.

“Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 185.0% from 2021 to 2026.” The full article is here.

Remember back in the day, when you received your Netflix videos in the mail? Look at where we are now! Just like Netflix had a booming start, so are the NFTs, but literally it is just the beginning.

Just back in 2020, the NFT market was $100 million, last year, 2021, $40 Billion!

#3 Competitors Have Already Seen Explosive Gains

While not strictly a gaming company, Zedge Inc. is a company that develops digital marketplaces and competitive games centered around user-generated content that allows individuals to express themselves.

Take a look at what their stock did shortly after their IPO

Investors are starving for the next Tesla, the next Meta and their attention has been focused on the Meta/NFT/Crypto verticals.

Take a look at Roblox, a multi-faceted application that provides users with a platform for playing a diverse range of games, creating their own games, and engaging with others through online chat features.

Roblox is The NFT Gaming Company biggest competitor and they integrate gaming, social media, and social commerce into a cohesive experience and brands itself as the “ultimate virtual universe”.

Take a look at their growth.

The reason we mention these stocks are because they had their post IPO runs presenting massive gains.

Now you have the opportunity to invest in a force to be reckoned with in this explosive industry combining the best of two dominant verticals for investing.

Let’s Recap the THREE Catalysts That Every Investor Needs To Know Before It’s Too Late:

#1 Gaming Is One Of the Hottest Sectors

#2 NFTs Are In It’s Infancy With a Strong Upside for Investors

#3 Competitors Have Already Seen Explosive Gains

Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive owned by King Tide Media has been hired by Awareness Consulting for a period beginning on March 20th, 2023 to publicly disseminate information about (NFTG) via website and email. We have been compensated up to $10,000 USD to profile NFTG. Full Disclaimer