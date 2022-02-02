New Listing Alert: Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) Is Going Public In One Of The Hottest Sectors!

Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) is looking promising!

I Normally Wait To Point Out The Value Propositions Until Later, But I Can’t Help Myself

#1 NFTs, from $100 Million To $40 BILLION, In One Year 1

#2 Metaverse & Crypto is forecasted to exceed $2 TRILLION HERE 2

#3 Looking Glass is generating Multiple, Perpetual revenue streams.

#4 People Lie, Numbers Don’t

Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) has everything I look for in an investment opportunity.

Looking Glass Labs could be your answer, I researched LGL and believe with their excellent executive team and expertise they could be an answer to the noisy market. We are all awaiting the corporate leaders of this vertical to establish themselves and it is possible that LGL is a front runner.

Looking Glass Labs (NEO: NFTX) is a new public company in the red hot sector of NFTs and the metaverse and I couldn’t be more excited! Hi, I’m Alexander Goldman, and for those that know me I have been following the NFT stocks very closely.

The average gains of over my last three picks have been phenomenal, in fact I’ve strung together consecutive winners yielding 186% increases in about one month. I say that because, well, you’re only as good as your last trade.

I’m excited, so let’s go over why I spent the last month researching LGL. Then, we can go over the macros before we get into the specifics.

Company Name: Looking Glass Labs, Inc.

Ticker: NEO:NFTX

Exchange: NEO

Website: https://www.lgl.io/investors

Investor Deck: Here

Company Summary:

Looking Glass Labs a leading Web3 platform specializing in non-fungible token (“NFT”) architecture, immersive metaverse environments, play-to-earn tokenization and virtual asset royalty streams.

The company is a full service digital agency with a wealth of experience in creating and issuing NFTs in exchange for cryptocurrencies on the blockchain. Their team also provides full service support to brands, artists, and communities who require technical, legal, promotional, or creative assistance.

Looking Glass Lab’s Brands

House of Kibaa (HoK) is a digital studio at the forefront of technologies in the blockchain, NFT and metaverse sectors. HoK designs and curates a next-generation metaverse for 3D assets, allowing functional art and collectibles to exist simultaneously across different NFT blockchain environments.

Looking Glass Labs

With a wealth of experience in NFTs and cryptocurrencies, LGL both creates and issues NFT collections as well as provides a full range of support services to third party clients. Additionally, through the Company’s NFT royalty streams LGL earns a share of value each time NFTs change hands within certain ecosystems.

What is a NFT and why should you pay attention?

I’m going to give you two definitions, the first definition is filled with jargon and then I will do my best to explain the second one in lay terms.

Non-fungible tokens or NFTs are cryptographic assets on a blockchain with unique identification codes and metadata that distinguish them from each other.

Unlike cryptocurrencies, they cannot be traded or exchanged at equivalency.

This differs from fungible tokens like cryptocurrencies, which are identical to each other and, therefore, can be used as a medium for commercial transactions.

Let’s try to break that down for us simple folk.

Non-fungible tokens are called NFTs for short and they are unique, like a digital Mona Lisa and completely different from the dollar. There was only one Mona Lisa made and it carries a very real monetary value.

On the contrary, as us Americans are finding out, when you own a fungible currency, like the dollar, you can print, print, print and continue printing which in turn debases the value.

NFTs typically represent real-world objects and collections including artwork, memorabilia, music , virtual/in-game items, videos, etc. Below is an NFT from the Bored Ape Yacht Club collection:

Just like NFTs, and really any product or service, it boils down to supply and demand. The more desirable your NFT is, the more its worth.

The only way to acquire an NFT is with a cryptocurrency via the blockchain. Without boring you, here are the cliff notes on crypto.

There is a large segment of the population that doesn’t trust governments or centralized power. They are not big fans of fiat currency (fungible) otherwise government run banks, like the Fed.

So crypto developed as a necessity to put the power back in the hands of the people.

Cryptocurrency trades on something called the blockchain and there is a large amount of interest to see if it can disrupt the global finance mechanism.

Most people, unless you’ve been living under a rock, have definitely heard of blockchain and it is simply the backbone of where cryptocurrencies trade. We are in the first lap of a marathon, like the advent of the internet. It is truly exciting times for investors, for the people and

So to summarize, in the simplest terms, NFTs transform digital works of art and other collectibles into one-of-a-kind, secure, verifiable assets that are easy to purchase and sell on the blockchain with crypto.

FOUR REASONS Looking Glass Labs Could Be Worth Putting On Your Watchlist

Before we go over the top 4 reasons I love Looking Glass Labs, let’s look at one of their latest press releases.

Jan 25 2022 – Looking Glass Labs’ GenX NFT Collection by House of Kibaa “Verified” on the LooksRare NFT Marketplace Click Here

LGL announced that the GenX NFT collection issued by the Company’s flagship studio, House of Kibaa, has been authenticated by the LooksRare NFT marketplace, thereby making it one of the first NFT collections to receive “Verified” status.

Jan 18 2022 – Looking Glass Labs’ Live-Action NFT Series “GenZeroes” Featured in Deadline Hollywood

As NFT Trading Volumes Clear $23 Billion in 20211, the Use Cases for NFTs in Areas such as Entertainment are Beginning to Attract Mainstream Industry Attention such as Deadline Hollywood’s Coverage of GenZeroes

December 21 – Looking Glass Labs’ GenX NFT Collection by House of Kibaa “Verified” on the LooksRare NFT Marketplace

During LookRare’s First Week Post-Launch, the New NFT Marketplace Facilitated over USD 3.2 Billion of Trading Volume, More Than Double the Trading Volume of OpenSea During the Same Period

Dec 2021-Looking Glass Labs Announces Strong Financial Results for the First Fiscal Quarter of 2022.

$5.7 Million of Total Comprehensive Income was Generated by the Company on Revenues of $6.5 Million for the Period Ended October 31, 2021

December 2021 – Looking Glass Labs is ready to monetize the Metaverse with 3D ready assets

Now, 3D Asset NFTs may not look like a thing yet but they are steadily gaining ground as Metaverse ecosystems continue to emerge and Web3 technologies are the basis for interactions within such ecosystems. LGL, the Canadian NFT architecture agency, has created new 3D assets for the popular NFT collections Gutter Cat Gang and Bored Ape Yacht Club. HERE

Tons More Press HERE

Most new listings, in fact, not many companies are ready to go to market in early stage development, while LGL is poised to possibly be an early industry leader.

Without further ado, I present my FOUR REASONS Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) Could Be Worth Putting On Your Watchlist

#1 NFT Industry went from $100 Million To $40 BILLION, In One Year

This Is Just The Beginning for NFTs & Looking Glass Labs, take a look at the growth projections below.

“Brooklyn, New York, Dec. 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — According to a new market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Non-Fungible Tokens Market is projected to grow at a CAGR value of 185.0% from 2021 to 2026.” The full article is here.

Remember back in the day, when you received your Netflix videos in the mail? Look at where we are now! Just like Netflix had a booming start, so are the NFTs, but literally it is just the beginning.

Just back in 2020, the NFT market was $100 million, last year, 2021, $40 Billion! There are huge profit margins in the NFT space and incredible back end royalties in perpetuity. Take a look below at what the major outlets are saying. All Images found on their website, here

A non-fungible token by the artist Beeple sold at Christie’s for over $60 million, making it the most expensive NFT ever sold at auction. Click Here

A set of 101 non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, from the “Bored Ape Yacht Club” collection, which features images of various cartoon apes, sold for $24.4 million in an online sale at Sotheby’s auction house on Thursday, wildly surpassing estimates and offering further proof that the market for NFTs is surging once again. Click Here

William Quigley, a co-founder of stablecoin Tether and a pioneer in the cryptocurrency space, sees the metaverse as a huge economic force that’s going to change people’s lives significantly in coming years. Click Here

The biggest news media outlet is out there drumming up DEMAND, everyone on social media is drumming up demand, all of that equals, you guessed it, DEMAND!

#2 Metaverse & Crypto is forecasted to exceed $2 TRILLION HERE

The cryptocurrency market is now worth more than $3 trillion, that is a lot of 00000s.

“The little more than a decade old market for digital assets has already roughly quadrupled from its 2020 year-end value, as investors have gotten more comfortable with established tokens such as Bitcoin and networks like Ethereum and Solana continue to upgrade and attract new functionality. Excitement about the possibilities of decentralized finance and non-fungible tokens is growing, and memecoins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to attract attention.” Here

In case you have been under a rock, LOOK AT BITCOIN!

Crypto currency is positioning itself as the new currency of the future! Looking Glass Labs is creating the ability to monetize the possible NFT boom via HOK.

#3 Looking Glass (NEO:NFTX) is generating Multiple, Perpetual revenue streams.

Lay Term translation for NFT/Crypto Jargon Below

Asset Design – House of Kibaa (HoK) if you remember is their digital agency, which is essentially a team of digital artists creating non-stop for the metaverse & NFT to be used as currency.

Exclusive Drops – Pretty self explanatory, but it is an attractive aspect of HOK.

Minting as a Service – There are several impressive market forecasts for just this revenue stream,

Royalties – If you have been following me there is only one thing I love more than a short squeeze for massive opportunities, continuity! That is revenue streams that run in perpetuity. Subscription-based models and royalty-based models producing recurring revenue in perpetuity, growth and more importantly VALUATIONS!

Merchandise Sales –

It is a revenue stream but not very exciting to me. Not that apparel is not exciting, they could make a significant amount of revenue per year with their incredible artists producing clothing that represents the youngsters. I guess what I’m trying to say is this, the first 4 revenue streams, individually, are enough to get me excited. They have all 4 under one corporation that I have the opportunity to be a part of via the stock exchange.

What do these 5 revenue streams look like over time?

Remember, when they add their revenue from this year, next year and so on and so forth, they are positioned to significantly increase their strong numbers above.

#4 People Lie, Numbers Don’t

If those numbers didn’t make you get excited, Looking Glass Labs numbers are equally as impressive. Take a look below.

First Drop Revenue – I write for tech all the time and I remember so many publicly traded companies with no revenue or foreseeable revenue trading massive volume. LGL doesn’t need a “what if” idea, they are already proving their worth.

Secondary Revenue monthly Growth – Moreover, they are producing multiple revenue streams which are also positive in financial terms.

Memberships Sold – This is no surprise, I love memberships, ie continuity, for profitability and valuations.

Membership Floor – Continuing the dialogue of continuity, monthly, semi-guaranteed revenue is the golden grail.

After a month of research in regards to Looking Glass Labs, I’m beyond excited and you should be too. Put it on your watchlist!

Let’s Recap The FOUR REASONS Looking Glass Labs Could Be The Most Explosive New Listing of 2022!

Those were my FOUR REASONS Looking Glass Labs (NEO:NFTX) Could Be Worth Putting On Your Watchlist, I hope you enjoyed the research. Happy Trading and Remember, never try to catch a falling knife! This has been Alex and I bid you a good day.