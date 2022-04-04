Netlist NLST Stock Price is ready for a run? URGENT Update

Netlist NLST Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s July high of almost $10. Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Netlist Inc. Company Information

Company Name: Netlist Inc.

Ticker: NLST

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://netlist.com/

Netlist Inc. Company Summary:

Netlist, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of memory subsystems for the computing and communications markets. Its products include storage class memory, non volatile memory, embedded flash, specialty dimms and NVME SSD. The company was founded by Jayesh Bhakta, Chun Ki Hong and Christopher Lopes in June 2000 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

NLST stock price is due to News?

Mar 01, 2022 (ACCESSWIRE via COMTEX) — IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / March 1, 2022 / Netlist, Inc. (OTCQB:NLST) today reported financial results for the full year and the fourth quarter ended January 1, 2022.

2021 Highlights:

Revenue increased 201% to $142.4 million compared to $47.2 million last year

Gross profit increased 626% to $48.9 million compared to $6.7 million last year

Net income reached $4.8 million or $0.02 per diluted share compared to ($0.04) last year

Current ratio increased by 159% as working capital improved by $55 million

NLST 5 Day Chart

NLST Stock Price Technical Analysis: NLST Stock Price

The PPS is up over 17% over the last month. The volume is also up, to be exact it is up 54%!

Look at the revenue increases. Wee OOOO!

I like the stock a lot, pay attention its about to pop in my opinion!