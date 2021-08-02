Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Stock Sees Continuous Buying Buzz: What’s Up?

Last week, the Net Savings stock delivery gains of as much as 110% and on Friday alone, it recorded a single day rise of 40%.

In recent times, the interest in blockchain and cryptocurrency companies has grown at a remarkable rate primarily due to the rise in the popularity of cryptocurrencies. One of the companies to have come into focus among many investors in recent times is Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV). This past week the stock was in considerable focus among investors as well and delivered handsome gains.

Last week, the Net Savings stock delivery gains as much as 110%, and on Friday alone, it recorded a single-day rise of 40%. The rally in the stock had possibly been triggered by the announcement from the blockchain and digital asset Technology Company with regards to its cryptocurrency exchange on July 26. The company announced that it was on track to launch the exchange on August 9, 2021.

In addition to that, the company also announced that Yuen Wong, Net Savings Link director and managing partner of the crypto exchange Bitmart will also provide a video address to the shareholders of the company this week.

At this particular address, Wong is going to provide the shareholders’ details about the status with regard to the development of the exchange. In this regard, investors also need to note the upcoming exchange is also going to carry the Net Savings name. It is one of the more ambitious projects for the company and potentially highly lucrative. With the launch of its own exchange, Net Savings is going to enter the crypto exchange industry that is worth as much as $2 trillion at this point.