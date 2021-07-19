Net Savings Link Inc (NSAV) Stock Makes a Bullish Move: How to Trade This Week?

The company is involved in the cryptocurrency, blockchain and digital asset technology spaces and has emerged as one of the more popular cryptocurrency stocks among investors.

Over the course of the past year or so, many companies which are involved in the cryptocurrency sector have come into considerable focus among investors and one such company is Net Savings Link Inc (OTCMKTS:NSAV).

The company is involved in the cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology spaces and has emerged as one of the more popular cryptocurrency stocks among investors. Last week, the Net Savings stock was on fire and managed to record gains of as much as 120% as investors piled on to it in a big way following a key announcement on July 12. The company announced that its highly anticipated cryptocurrency exchange is going to be launched on August 9 this year. It was a major announcement and resulted in considerable excitement about the stock among investors.

The company went on to state that the exchange is going to be entirely owned by Net Savings Link and will also bear its brand name. Net Savings revealed that considerable progress has been made in the project and the company is going to reveal further details about the project every week.

As a matter of fact, the company has even placed a countdown timer on its official website so that shareholders and visitors to the website can get to know exactly how much time is left for the launch of the cryptocurrency exchange at any given point. The company’s management boasts of considerable experience in the crypto space and are regarded as pioneers in their own right. Hence, there is expected to be considerable excitement about its new exchange.