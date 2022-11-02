BCAN Stock Price Could Be Explosive: Signs First Cannabis Commercial Agreement



BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. BCAN Stock Price could go to the moon.

It is an integrated software cannabis company, based in Israel with a disruptive platform for the $52 BILLION US Cannabis Industry

Lets Take a closer look at 2 talking points for this blossoming Cannabis Giant.

# 1 Talking Point



BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. owns and markets a proprietary customer relationship management known as “Benefit CRM.”

For those of you reading that are not familiar with CRM, it is designed specifically to manage customers via SAAS platform.

BYND’s Benefit CRM software enables businesses to optimize their activities.

Imagine a software that manages sales, personnel, marketing and call centers, that is HUGE.

BCAN Stock Price could be greatly impacted by this news





# 2 Talking Point



Also BCAN plans include the construction of 4 state of the art greenhouses, housing approximately 2.5 acres of total growing area.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. estimates that once fully operational, its Cannabis farm facility will be able to produce 7,500kg of raw cannabis each year.

And right now it has 4 potential catalysts that could provide a massive potential gain in the short term. Here we go:

Check out this float, 878K in THE FLOAT , BCAN has one of the lowest float I have ever seen.

When good or bad news hits a stock that has limited supply, it doesn’t take much for it to leave an impression on the market.

BCAN Stock Price could skyrocket because it is A low float stock.

This news could be revolutionary for women’s health.

Pay Close Attention.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Signs Agreement for the Acquisition of Israeli-Based Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments Ltd. In a Share Swap Agreement Valued at US $28Mn

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND” or the “Company”) announced today that it has signed a share purchase agreement to acquire 100% ownership of Zigi Carmel Initiatives & Investments Ltd. (“ZC”) which holds the patent pending intellectual property for a therapeutic device (the “EZ-G device”) that uses low concentrations of CB oils, such as hemp seed oil and other natural oils, to treat certain women’s health issues…

The EZ-G device is a unique, patent-pending device that, combined with proprietary software, regulates the flow of low-concentration CBD oils into the soft tissues of the female reproductive system.

BCAN Stock Price could have a significant PPS increase due to this news.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. Launches Beta Test for Managing Farms CRM Platform at Israel’s Weizmann Institute of Science

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: BCAN) (CSE: BYND) (“BYND” or the “Company”) announced that its subsidiary BYND – Beyond Solutions Ltd. has signed an agreement with the Weizmann Institute of Science for the use of its proprietary software.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Weizmann Institute of Science will use a beta version of the software provided as SAAS.

So, the beta version will include BYND Cannasoft Enterprises’ C.R.M. System – Job Management (BENEFIT).

Also is a module system (CANNASOFT) for managing farms and greenhouses with varied crops.

Therefore, BYND Cannasoft Enterprises will grant the Weizmann Institute a permit to use the license free of charge for a period of one year, after which the institute will have the right to extend the agreement and the Company will be paid a rate according to the agreement.

Yftah Ben Yaackov, CEO and a Director of BYND, said, “This is an extremely important step in the development of BYND Cannasoft Enterprises medical cann-a-bis software since the Weizmann Institute has many greenhouses of various types that can cover all the development possibilities of the software in the coming year…“

BCAN Stock Price is looking like it could be impacted by this news.

Israel’s Ministry of Health, through the Medical Cannabis Unit, granted BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc.’s Subsidiary, Cannasoft an Initial Approval to Engage in Medical Cann-a-bis Without Direct Contact with the Substance

Oct. 18, 2022

Received initial approval to engage in medical cannabis without direct contact.

The approval was with Medical Cannabis Unit at the Ministry of Health of the State of Israel.

So, Cannasoft received this initial approval as part of the process to obtain a full license.

This allows trading in medical cannabis products through an agreement with a licensed cannabis grower in Israel.

Cannasoft is in the final stage of obtaining the full license.

DISCLAIMER

Small Cap Exclusive is owned and operated by JBN PARTNERS LLC.

JBN is a US based corporation has been compensated $10,000 from Life Water Media for profiling BCAN. We own ZERO shares in BCAN.

We are paid advertisers, also known as stock touts or stock promoters, who disseminate favorable information (this “Article”) about publicly traded companies (the “Profiled Issuers”).

FULL DISCLAIMER