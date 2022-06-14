Nascent Biotech NBIO Stock Price is ready for another run? URGENT Update

Nascent Biotech NBIO Stock Price his at a 52 week high, could it go even higher?

Wondering why this stock is breaking records and the rest of the market is struggling?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Nascent Biotech Company Information

Company Name: Nascent Biotech Inc.

Ticker: NBIO

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.nascentbiotech.com/

Nascent Biotech Inc. Company Summary:

Nascent Biotech, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of various forms of cancer. It focuses on biologic drug candidates that are undergoing or have already completed initial clinical testing for the treatment of cancer and then seek to further develop those drug candidates for commercial use. Its products include Pritumumab, CLNH5, and MultiPharm. The company was founded in July 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

NBIO stock price is due to News?

June 7, 2022 / Nascent Biotech, Inc. (OTCQB:NBIO) (“Nascent Biotech”, “Nascent”, or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology Company pioneering the development of monoclonal antibodies targeting treatment of various cancers and viral infections, is pleased to announce the completion of the Third cohort in dosing patients for its Phase I trial for Brain Cancer. After reviewing the data gathered from the first three cohorts, this milestone will allow the trial to advance to the fourth and possibly final cohort.

NBIO 5 Day Chart

NBIO Stock Price Technical Analysis: NBIO Stock Price

The PPS is up over 73% over the last month. The volume is also up, to be exact it is up 254%!

I like the stock a lot, pay attention its about to pop in my opinion!