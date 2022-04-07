Momentus  MNTS Stock Price is up 38%, can it go higher? URGENT Report

Momentus Inc MNTS stock price is up 37% in the last 5 days, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on MNTS.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for MNTS, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for MNTS is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

Momentus Company Information

Company Name: Momentus Inc

Ticker: MNTS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://momentus.space/

Momentus Company Summary:

Momentus plans to offer infrastructure services to support the growing space economy. With in-space transportation as our core service, our goal is to help our customers optimize the destination of space.

MNTS stock price is due to News?

April 7th

Momentus Inc. (NASDAQ: MNTS) (“Momentus” or the “Company”), a U.S. commercial space company that plans to offer transportation and other in-space infrastructure services, recently announced that it has signed multiple launch agreements with Space Exploration Technologies Corp. (“SpaceX”).

These agreements, first announced during the Company’s March earnings call, reserve slots for Momentus on four upcoming SpaceX Transporter missions, including the Transporter-6 mission targeted for October 2022, Transporter-7 targeted for January 2023, Transporter-8 targeted for April 2023 and Transporter-9 targeted for October 2023. These slot reservations are in addition to a Launch Services Agreement signed in 2021 for the SpaceX Transporter-5 mission targeted for launch in June 2022.

Trending Stock MNTS 5 Day Chart

MNTS Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

MNTS Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 25,000%, yes 25,ooo% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

MNTS Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

MNTS News Cycle

The news, there is significant news, “The SpaceX deal” circulating around MNTS stock price. This is a factor in driving the demand, share volume spikes.

MNTS Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this “SpaceX deal” but based on other key indicators it reduces the overall importance of the revenue due to cash flow issues.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

MNTS Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

