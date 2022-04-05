Medican Enterprises MDCN Stock Price is MEH, can it go higher? URGENT

Medican Enterprises MDCN stock price is up 50% in the last month, but is the run over for this breakout stock? There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s put both our heads together and compare notes on MDCN.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns.

I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for MDCN is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Medican Enterprises Company Information

Company Name: Medican Enterprises Inc

Ticker: MDCN

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://www.dnb.com/business-directory/company-profiles.medican_enterprises_inc.d98a6bc192ca797c7a2f763b1f898f53.html

Medican Enterprises Company Summary:

Medican Enterprises, Inc. is a bio-pharmaceutical company, which engages in the production, cultivation, and wholesale distribution of cannabis related products. The company was founded on October 27, 1988 and is headquartered in Palm Beach, FL.

MDCN Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for MDCN is, a 🔥1 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 1 out of 4. Do you agree?

MDCN Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 19% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

MDCN Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is consolidating.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

MDCN News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news

MDCN Fundamentals

The fundamentals, are inexistent.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

MDCN Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 1 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

