Mainz Biomed MYNZ Receives a $25 Price Target (Possible Gains Of 272% From Current Prices)

4 Catalysts That Could Send Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) Soaring Past Wainwright’s $25 Price Target

#1 H.C. Wainwright Announces MYNZ is Undervalued with a Price Target of $25

#2 Technicals Reveal a Major Bounce Play Opportunity

#3 Mainz Biomed Is Generating Revenue

#4 Philanthropic Investing feels good

Before we go over the top 4 reasons, let’s get acquainted with Mainz Biomed.

Company Name: Mainz BioMed

Ticker: MYNZ

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://mainzbiomed.com/investors/

Mainz Biomed Company Summary

Mainz Biomed develops market-ready molecular genetic diagnostic solutions for life-threatening conditions. The Company’s flagship product is ColoAlert, an accurate, non-invasive, and easy-to-use early detection diagnostic test for colorectal cancer.

ColoAlert is currently marketed across Europe with an FDA clinical study and submission process intended to be launched in the first half of 2022 for U.S. regulatory approval.

Seeking Alpha’s research report echoes this sentiment with the quote below:

“The current data suggest that the approvals should occur. As such, I expect the share price to jump significantly.”

Key Press Releases, When Will Be The “Big Announcement?”

February 21, 2023

Transaction entails executing option agreements to purchase IP portfolio associated with current ColoAlert product and the novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers being evaluated in ColoFuture/eAARLY DETECT Studies

Announced today the execution of its option from Uni Targeting Research AS to acquire all of the previously licensed scientific intellectual property (“IP”) for its flagship product ColoAlert, a highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (“CRC”) being commercialized across Europe.

Simultaneously, the Company also exercised its exclusive option with SOCPRA Sciences Sante et Humaines S.E.C. (“SOCPRA”), to outright purchase IP, including a pending patent, associated with a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers that have demonstrated ability to detect CRC lesions, including advanced adenomas (“AA”), a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to this deadly disease.

Key Takeaway: Commercialized across Europe.

February 15, 2023

Continued roll-out in Europe with onboarding of new lab partners

Announced today the establishment of commercial partnerships for ColoAlert with Marylebone Laboratory (Marylebone Lab LTD) and Instituto de Microecologia, two leading independent laboratories covering England and Spain.

ColoAlert, Mainz Biomed’s flagship product, a highly efficacious and easy-to-use, at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC), is currently being commercialized across Europe and in select international markets via a differentiated business model of partnering with third-party laboratories for test kit processing versus the traditional methodology of operating a single facility.

Key Takeaway: Covering England & Spain.

January 18, 2023

Patient Access Initiative Addresses €1 Billion Annual Market in Germany

Announced today the launch of a corporate health program in Germany for ColoAlert, its highly efficacious and easy-to-use screening test for colorectal cancer (CRC) being commercialized across Europe and in select international territories. As a start, ColoAlert has been integrated into BGM (“betriebliches Gesundheitsmanagement”), a corporate health network providing services to employees at forty-eight of the fifty largest companies in Germany[1].

Key Takeaway: Germany

November 15, 2022

MAINZ BIOMED ANNOUNCES U.S. EXTENSION OF COLOFUTURE STUDY TO EVALUATE INTEGRATION OF NOVEL MRNA BIOMARKERS INTO COLOALERT

Announced today the initiation of eAArly DETECT, its U.S. extension of ColoFuture, the Company’s European feasibility study evaluating the integration of a portfolio of novel gene expression (mRNA) biomarkers into ColoAlert, Mainz’s highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) being commercialized across Europe and in select international territories. ColoFuture/eAArly DETECT are multi-center studies assessing the potential of these biomarkers to identify advanced adenomas, a type of pre-cancerous polyp often attributed to CRC.

Key Takeaway: USA

August 16, 2022

ColoAlert to be marketed through Dante’s extensive database and sold via its region-specific, ecommerce websites

Announced today the formal commencement of ColoAlert’s consumer commercial program in Italy and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). ColoAlert is Mainz’s flagship product, a highly efficacious and easy to use, at-home detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC) currently being commercialized across Europe and select international markets.

Key Takeaway: Consumer commercial program in Italy and the United Arab Emirates

March 31, 2022

MAINZ BIOMED COMPLETES SUCCESSFUL PRE-SUBMISSION PROCESS WITH THE U.S. FDA FOR COLOALERT’S PIVOTAL CLINICAL TRIAL

announced today that it has received supportive feedback from the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) on the Company’s pre-submission package profiling the potential pivotal clinical trial design for ColoAlert, its highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC). As Mainz prepares to launch ColoAlert’s pivotal clinical trial, the Company is also pleased to announce the formal commencement of its reimbursement process for ColoAlert by scheduling an initial meeting with The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) in April 2022.

Key Takeaway: pivotal clinical trial design for ColoAlert

December 7, 2021

At-home Colorectal Cancer Diagnostic Test Now Available Online in Germany

Mainz Biomed announced the launch of ColoAlert.de, an ecommerce store providing Germans direct access to its ColoAlert colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test. German residents unable to obtain timely CRC screening via in-person physician visits, will be able to order ColoAlert directly to their home and receive highly accurate results within a maximum of nine working days.

Key Takeaway: Cancer Diagnostic Test Available Online In Germany

DECEMBER 14th, 2021

Mainz to co-brand ColoAlert with GANZIMMUN Diagnostics, one of the largest stool analysis labs in Germany with their 5,500 labs.

Mainz Biomed announced a partnership with leading diagnostics laboratory GANZIMMUN Diagnostics AG (GD), one of Europe’s leading laboratories for preventive and complementary medicine, for the commercialization in Germany of ColoAlert, Mainz’s unique, highly efficacious, and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer.

Key Takeaway: 5,500 labs in Germany

The 4 Catalysts That Could Send Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) To Wainwright’s $25 Price Target

#1 Undervalued Presenting Massive Upside Potential

#2 Technicals Reveal a Major Bounce Play Opportunity

#3 Mainz Biomed Is Generating Revenue

#4 Philanthropic Investing feels good

#1 Undervalued Presenting Massive Upside Potential

Lets start of with the upside potential, H.C. Wainwright has issued a price target of $25 HERE

From the current PPS that is a 270% gain! Savvy traders, Pay attention!

Mainz Biomed has a Market Cap of $121 Million but when you look at other companies that are in the space, you can see the value in this diamond in the rough.

We are very excited to see this kind of potential priced at such a low PPS and with a very small float at 12 Million shares outstanding.

Furthermore, Mainz plans on starting the FDA process shortly after their public listing. Recent FDA guidance recommends colorectal cancer screening for everyone over the age of 45, which translates to a market potential of over 52 million tests per year. 1

Can you imagine what will happen to the price per share of MYNZ when they get approved? Let’s look at one of their competitors to see what actually did happen!

Take a look at Mainz Biomed’s competitor Exact Sciences Corporation NASDAQ

Today, the top non-invasive colorectal screening test technology is manufactured by Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS), which is a perfect success story that Mainz BioMed is currently seeking to recreate. EXAS is valued at $17 BILLION and trades at $60 PPS!

Could you imagine if MYNZ is trading at those PPS in the near future? That would be almost 1,000% gains, like turning $10,000 into $100,000.

We do apologize, we tend to get excited about companies that are showing massive potential in a philanthropic industry. Invest and possibly make money while saving lives, it’s the cornerstone of the capitalism that Adam Smith promoted.

Did you see the EXAS’ share price back in 08’ it fell to less than one dollar. Essentially, investors were basically saying Exact was worthless. But in June 2009, an announcement of a mutual collaboration and licensing agreement between Exact Sciences and the Mayo Clinic turned the company’s fortunes around.

Worth mentioning again, hint hint, “In June 2009, an announcement of a mutual collaboration and licensing agreement between Exact Sciences and the Mayo Clinic turned the company’s fortunes around.”

However, it was in 2014 when the FDA approved Cologuard for use as a non-invasive colorectal cancer screening test, and the test’s inclusion in multiple national guidelines that truly made the stock take off.

Hmm… Isn’t Mainz seeking FDA approval! See the correlation? I do and you should too.

For investors of EXAS who got in as recently as mid-2016 have already seen their investment grow nearly 20x in just over 5 years. Today it’s worth nearly $17 billion USD.

20x Returns, that $10,000 would be $200,000

Here is the kicker, Mainz Biomed’s ColoAlert is designed to be easier to administer than Exact Sciences ColoGuard, more accurate than FIT, and much less invasive than a colonoscopy. This is truly cutting edge medical testing at a fraction of the PPS of Exact Science.

MYNZ other competitor is Genescopy a privately help company making some moves

The reason I mention Geneoscopy is because this story is relevant, take a look at the investment level, $100M++!

Geneoscopy Inc. is a life sciences company focused on the development of diagnostic tests for gastrointestinal health, announced November 17th the closing of a Series B financing, raising a total of $105 million through a combination of debt and equity.

The round is led by previous investors Lightchain Capital and NT Investments. Other investors in the round include Morningside Ventures, Labcorp, Cultivation Capital, BioGenerator Ventures, and Innovatus Capital Partners. HERE

That is an example of just how large this industry is and how much money is available to fund it. It’s cancer and it has affected almost everyone in one way or the other.

#2 Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) Chart Looks Amazing, for a bounce play!

Amidst the massive international stock market pull back, MYNZ PPS has been reduced by almost 50% and has created a clear consolidation pattern. See below

This is where Small Cap Exclusive shines! We issue research reports uncovering massive upside potential. There is a clear bottom in October of last year with a 30% run, then pulls back and consolidates again. We have seen this pattern over and over again and this stock should explode once the big announcement is made.

It is important to note, that MYNZ has created a stable base over the last 6 months reducing the downside risk, this is the exact point we issue research reports. Reduced risk with massive upside potential.

#3 Mainz Biomed B.V. Is Generating Revenue

ColoAlert has received CE accreditation and is approved for sale in Europe.1 European sales will provide near-term revenue potential, while they prepare for entry into the US market. Just last month, Mainz Biomed announced the launch of ColoAlert.de, an ecommerce store providing Germans direct access to its ColoAlert colorectal cancer (CRC) screening test.

This is significant, DTC (direct to consumer) test to see if you have cancer which will allow you to catch it early and have a 90% survival rate. However, only about 4 out of 10 colorectal cancers are found at this early stage. When cancer has spread outside the colon or rectum, survival rates are lower.

ColoAlert is designed for profitability, rapid commercial uptake, and broad consumer acceptance. The fact that Mainz Biomed is generating revenue in Europe and will be entering the US market with FDA approval is a massive sign for things to come. Make sure you keep MYNZ on your watchlist because the potential is substantial.

#4 Philanthropic Investing – possibly turn an amazing profit while helping people

It is rare for investors to be able to possibly have a home run return on an investment while helping to alleviate senseless deaths with the 2nd most deadly form of cancer.Colorectal cancer is the 2nd most lethal cancer in the US, but also highly preventable; with early detection providing 5-year survival rates above 90%. However, only about 4 out of 10 colorectal cancers are found at this early stage. When cancer has spread outside the colon or rectum, survival rates are lower.

90% survival rate if detected early, guess what, ColoAlert detects early stage colon cancer. There is a solution and it is ready to come to market in the USA with FDA approval.

Why is Mainz Biomed your cake and icing for investors?

ColoAlert Holds Potential as a Blockbuster Early Detection Test for Colorectal Cancer. Far less senseless deaths in regards to colon cancer! Mainz BioMed protects its intellectual property through trade secrets to control all critical reagents, processes and formulations. Protecting intellectual property is important for market capitalization! Mainz Biomed MYNZ is developing proprietary genetic testing methods for pancreatic cancer. Once the distribution channel is developed, offering multiple products creates more than one revenue stream! Non-invasive test, which can be taken at home, with rapid response of 92% specificity and 85% sensitivity. Designed to be easier to administer than Exact Science’s ColoGuard, more accurate than FIT, and much less invasive than a colonoscopy.

We have presented the necessary research and now we are ready to unveil what our research is pointing to, “the big announcement”.

On December 6, 2022 MYNZ announced approval from an independent Institutional Review Board (IRB) for the protocol ReconAAsense, the Company’s U.S. pivotal study to evaluate the clinical performance of its highly efficacious and easy-to-use detection test for colorectal cancer (CRC).

Mainz Biomed has been conducting this study for over a year, which will form the basis of the data package to be submitted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to achieve marketing authorization.

ReconAAsense is a prospective clinical study that will include approximately 15,000 subjects from 150 sites across the United States. The study objectives include calculating sensitivity, specificity, positive predictive value (PPV) and negative predictive value (NPV) in average-risk subjects for CRC and advanced adenomas (AA).

We believe the studies will come back positive and will be released soon. Mainz Biomed has been methodically making strategic moves that act as a harbinger of things to come.

Let’s recap why Mainz Biomed MYNZ could be, THE massive breakout of 2023!

#1 MYNZ is Undervalued

#2 Mainz Biomed B.V. (NASDAQ: MYNZ) Chart Looks Amazing!

#3 Mainz Biomed B.V. Is Generating Revenue

#4 Philanthropic Investing feels good

It is a rare opportunity in this world to have this kind of investment opportunity while also funding the act of saving lives. This is an easy fix, detect the 2nd most dangerous form of cancer early and you have a 90% survival rate. ColoAlert is the answer, we just need to stop what we are doing and place it on your watchlist, today!

Condensed Disclaimer

Small Cap Exclusive has been hired by Awareness Consulting for a period beginning on February 24, 2023 to publicly disseminate information about (MYNZ) via website and email. We have been compensated $16,000 USD to profile MYNZ for one month. We will update any changes to our compensation. Full Disclaimer