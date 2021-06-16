Lightwave Logic (LWLG) Stock Continues to Rally: Up 400% in a Year

Over the course of the past month, the stock has managed to deliver gains of as much as 240% and that has taken the gains for the year so far to a staggering 400%. In light of such gains, it could be important for investors to look into some of the recent developments.

It is always a good idea for investors to take an interest in stocks that might have recorded strong gains over a period of several months. That brings us to the subject of the technology platform company Lightwave Logic Inc (OTCMKTS: LWLG) which has seen its stock soar over the course of the year so far.

Over the course of the past month, the stock has managed to deliver gains of as much as 240% and that has taken the gains for the year so far to a staggering 400%. In light of such gains, it could be important for investors to look into some of the recent developments.

The company is involved in using its unique electro optic polymers to send data at a much higher speed but with less power consumption. Earlier on in the month, Lightwave got a significant boost after it was announced that its stock was going to be included in the Solactive EPIC Core Photonics EUR Index NTR.

The addition is going to be made as part of the half-yearly additions. The index is made up of companies that generate at least 66% of their total revenues by way of photonic manufacturing. The addition of the Lightwave stock in a well-regarded photonics company performance benchmarks is a major development.

Back on May 18, the company announced its financial results for the first fiscal quarter and provided investors with some of the key highlights. Lightwave announced that the Polymers Plus platform continued to be aligned with use cases in some of the more important markets in terms of commercialization.

The company went on to add that the markets in question have grown into multibillion-dollar sectors and are going to need high-speed data transmission with low power consumption. It is an important update considering the fact that it indicates that there could be a lot more demand for the products and services offered by Lightwave.