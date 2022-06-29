KGKG Stock Price is running, can it go higher? Exclusive

Kona Gold Beverage KGKG stock price is up 10% in the last 5 days & volume is down 70%, but can this breakout stock recover from the market correction?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on KGKG and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for KGKG, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for KGKG is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Kona Gold Beverage Company Information

Company Name: Kona Gold Beverage

Ticker: KGKG

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://konagoldbeverage.com/

Kona Gold Beverage Company Summary:

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and dKona Gold Beverage, Inc. engages in the development of hemp and cannabidiol (CBD) products in the functional and fitness markets. It operates through the Beverages and Distribution segments. The Beverages segment includes hemp-infused energy drinks, CBD-infused energy water, CBD-infused high-alkaline water, and low carb and low-calorie lemonade. The Distribution segment handles the distribution of beverages and snacks in key markets. The company was founded in March 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, FL.

KGKG stock price is due to News?

Jun 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — Melbourne, FL, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTCQB: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce it has posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May. The Company’s subsidiaries combined gross revenue was approximately $480,000 during that period with subsidiary breakdowns of approximately $345,000 from Gold Leaf Distribution LLC and approximately $135,000 from Kona Gold LLC. Gold Leaf Distribution also posted its highest monthly gross revenue in May.

Apr 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — Melbourne, FL, April 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Kona Gold Beverage, Inc. (OTC Pink: KGKG), a holding company focused on product development in the better-for-you and hemp and CBD functional beverage sector, is pleased to announce the Company had revenues of over one million dollars in the first quarter of 2022. This marks the Company’s first quarter of one million dollars or more, which is a huge milestone and testament to the continued growth it’s experiencing. Kona Gold Beverages two subsidiaries, Kona Gold LLC and Gold Leaf Distribution LLC’s combined revenue broke the one-million-dollar mark in Q1.

Trending Stock KGKG 5 Day Chart

KGKG Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

KGKG Trading Volume

The volume, is trading down 70% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

KGKG Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and consolidated also looks very technically sound! All technical indicators are looking solid including MACd

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

KGKG News Cycle

The news, there is significant news in the firrst “million dollar” quarter.

KGKG Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

KGKG Awareness

Marketing efforts "Awareness Campaigns", I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4.

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

