JEWL Stock: Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL) On Watchlist After Recent Fall

Technology has influenced most industries in the world in a big way and in this regard, even the jewelry industry is no exception. In this context, it may be a good time for JEWL stock investors to look into Adamas One Corp (NASDAQ:JEWL), which has emerged as one of the more innovative companies in the industry.

The company has managed to leverage technology to create lab-created diamonds, which can be used both for making jewelry and also for industrial purposes.

Adamas One Corp., a diamond company, produces single crystal diamonds and diamond materials for diamond jewelry industry and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Here are the latest news from JEWL stock:-

#1 Influencer TRAX NYC Visits Adamas One South Carolina Factory

Last week on January 19, the company was in the news after it announced that TRAX NYC, a jewellery influence had gone on a video tour of its facility in Greenville, South Carolina, and posted a video on Instagram.

The video had proven to be a roaring success and within the first hour it had clocked as many as 200,000 views. Such a video could often prove to be a potent marketing campaign in the age of social media and it could only be seen as a positive for Adamas One.

JEWL stock reacted muted to the news.

#2 Reports Initial Diamond Sales for Fiscal Year 2022

On January 18, the company came into the news cycle once again when it announced its financial results for the fiscal year that ended on September 30, 2022. The company noted that during that financial year, it had managed to sell as much as $1.78 million worth of its lab-grown diamonds.

That was a major turnaround considering the fact that in the previous fiscal year, the total sales had stood at $0.

#3 Newly Lists Stock – Forms Base After Recent Fall

The company started its marketing campaign in the middle of the second quarter and hence, most of the sales was closed in the final seven months of the fiscal year. That came as a significant boost as well considering the fact that Adamas One was listed on the JEWL stock market back on December 16, 2022, in an initial public offering worth $11 million.