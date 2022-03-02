Is TRVI is a good stock? It depends, is it a trending stock or a breakout stock?

Is TRVI a good stock to buy because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 153% change in PPS in 5 days. I will not make you wait to long to give my synopsis on two of the three questions. Is it a trending stock, YES! Is it a breakout stock, YES! The final question will be answered soon.

Now, let’s go over if TRVI is a good stock to buy? Below, is some of the basic information before we get in the technical analysis

Trevi Therapeutics Company Information

Company Name: Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Ticker: TRVI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.trevitherapeutics.com/

Trending stock Trevi Therapeutics Company Summary:

Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization Haduvio to treat serious neurologically mediated conditions. It includes treatment of chronic pruritus associated with prurigo nodularis and chronic cough in patients with idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and levodopa-induced dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson’s disease. The company was founded by Thomas R. Sciascia and Jennifer L. Good in March 2011 and is headquartered in New Haven, CT.

Breakout stock TRVI News could be the reason that it is a good stock to buy, let’s review it’s latest press release to see.

Feb. 24, 2022

Announced positive interim analysis results of the Phase 2 Cough And NALbuphine (CANAL) trial of its investigational therapy Haduvio™ (nalbuphine ER) in idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis patients (IPF) suffering from chronic cough, establishing proof of concept. Further patient recruitment in the trial will stop based on the strength and consistency of the data.

TRVI 5 Day Chart

Breakout stock and trending stock Technical Analysis:

I already gave my synopsis earlier on two of the three questions.

Is it a trending stock, YES!

Is it a breakout stock, YES!

Yes it is, after it pulls back and consolidates. It’s trending bearish in the one day because of the volume spike and let the flippers get out, retrace a little, consolidate and breakouts with a double confirmation. Then have at it, it looks very good to me.

