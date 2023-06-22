Is (NASDAQ:LSDI) Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces Massive Announcement.

LSDI has gained attention of late from traders looking for a possible low risk high gain investment. Just last month LSDI presented almost 70% gains on may 19th. We believe that this stock is just getting started and June could be a monster month.

The massive gains of 70% last month was due to the announcement of a partnership with TheraPsil to advance medical psilocybin access and research.

TheraPsil is a prominent non-profit organization that advocates for legal, compassionate access to psilocybin therapy for Canadians in medical need. TheraPsil supports patients with their applications for ministerial approval of psilocybin for medical purposes and connects approved patients with qualified practitioners to receive psilocybin-assisted therapy treatment. TheraPsil has been advocating for compassionate access since 2019.

Top 3 catalysts that could send LSDI up 127%++ in the next month:

#1 The Chart

#2 News

#3 The Market Could Be As Big As Coffee

Lucy’s Other Explosive Catalysts

Recent news has not been covered by major financial news outlets, creating a unique opportunity.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Announces First Commercial Sale of Psilocybin. Press Release

Files Amendment with Health Canada to Expand its List of Controlled Substances to Include Cocaine and Heroin Press Release

Major Psychedelic Announcements:

2019: May 9th

Denver, Colorado became the first city in the United States to decriminalize the cultivation, possession and use of psilocybin mushrooms.

2019: June 5th

Oakland California decriminalized the cultivation, possession and use of plants or fungi containing psychedelic compounds including DMT, ibogaine, mescaline and psilocybin.

2019: September 4th

Johns Hopkins launched the Center for Psychedelic and Consciousness Research. The center’s director, Roland Griffiths, said that researchers will focus on how psychedelics affect behavior, mood, cognition, brain function, learning, memory, and biological markers of health.

2019: November 22nd

The Food and Drug Administration granted Breakthrough Therapy designation to the Usona Institute for its psilocybin therapy for major depressive disorder. Usona’s phase 2 clinical trials will include 80 volunteers at seven sites around the U.S.

2020: October 22nd

In Vancouver, Canada Numinus Wellness Inc. harvested the first legal flush of psilocybin mushrooms by a public company under its Health Canada-issued Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License.

2021: October 18th

Johns Hopkins Medicine was awarded a $3.9 million grant by the National Institutes of Health (NIH) for clinical research on psilocybin-assisted psychotherapy to treat tobacco addiction.

Let’s take a closer look at Lucy LSDI.

2023: March 23

Announced today the launch of a new line of unscheduled psychoactive compounds that will be available for sale throughout the United States, and where permitted throughout the rest of the world.

The first line in the new family of brands contains Amanita Muscaria mushrooms, a psychoactive adaptogen. The product leverages the compounds of these mushrooms, and a proprietary blend of other natural functional ingredients, to create a transformative experience for consumers worldwide. This product line is named ‘Mindful by Lucy’.

Lucy Scientific Discovery Company Summary

Company Name: Lucy Scientific Discovery

Ticker: LSDI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.lucyscientific.com/

Lucy’s Company Summary:

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. [NASDAQ:LSDI] an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company that is focused on becoming the premier research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychedelics-based medicines industry.

Lucy maintains a Controlled Drugs and Substances Dealer’s License under Part J of the Food and Drug Regulations promulgated under the Food and Drugs Act (Canada), more commonly known as a Dealer’s License, that was issued to Lucy by Health Canada’s Office of Controlled Substances.

This Dealer’s License authorizes the Company to develop, sell, deliver, and manufacture (through extraction or synthesis) certain pharmaceutical-grade active pharmaceutical ingredients, or APIs, used in controlled substances and their raw material precursors.

Before we review #1 Catalyst, their technology suite, let's review how the catalysts above could generate parabolic growth.

As mentioned above, Lucy Scientific Discovery trades on the NASDAQ as an IPO, which indicates the incredible upside potential.

Let’s jump into the top 3 now.

Next, the chart is bullish coming off a bearish move into a consolidation pattern.

The lows are getting higher and the highs are getting higher.

The chart has clearly broken out and is creating a bullish trend line.

March 21, 2023

Lucy Scientific LSDI entered into a definitive asset purchase agreement with Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana”).

Lucy has agreed to acquire intellectual property and related assets for Wesana’s psilocybin and cannabidiol (CBD) combination investigational therapy, SANA-013, and Wesana’s supply of psilocybin which is sufficient to complete all near-term clinical studies.

The aggregate consideration comprises 1,000,000 shares of common stock and $570,000 in cash.

The shares will be subject to a lock-up agreement whereby half of the shares will be released 9 months from closing, and other half will be released 14 months from closing. The transaction is also subject to Wesana’s shareholder approval and is expected to close in Q2 2023.

The Global Psychedelics Market Is Expected To Reach almost $100 BN By 2029 Full Article

That is larger than the cannabis market segment, without a market leader.

Lucy Scientific has made some serious steps toward possibly dominating the market.

This is exciting investors, it is a second chance at the cannabis boom but bigger.

In case, you need a reminder of how crazy that ride was, the market grew by 250% in less than a year.

Breaking News:

Mar 23, 2023

Announced today the launch of a new line of unscheduled psychoactive compounds that will be available for sale throughout the United States, and where permitted throughout the rest of the world.

The first line in the new family of brands contains Amanita Muscaria mushrooms, a psychoactive adaptogen. The product leverages the compounds of these mushrooms, and a proprietary blend of other natural functional ingredients, to create a transformative experience for consumers worldwide. This product line is named ‘Mindful by Lucy’.

Lucy Scientific will produce Mindful with High Times, through a strategic partnership with Hightimes Holding Corp., the parent company of High Times®, the most well-known brand in cannabis. This collaboration aims to distribute and market the products initially through High Times’ websites and social channels which reach over 10 million people across their owned and operated properties and social media accounts.

With a product launch targeted for Q2 2023, this new line is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing market for psychoactive alternatives, which Forbes predicts will double to over $5 billion in gross sales by 2025.

Full Press Release HERE.

Mar 17, 2023

Lucy Scientific Teams Up with Pramantha Group to Secure Key Government Contracts and Grants to Enhance its Manufacturing Capabilities

VICTORIA, British Columbia and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or “The Company”) [NASDAQ:LSDI], an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company, announced today that it has partnered with Pramantha Group, a firm specializing in securing key government contracts and grants, to enhance its drug manufacturing capabilities and meet the growing demand for essential drugs and medical supplies.

The US government has been taking proactive measures to secure the domestic drug supply from international risks, given the severe shortages of key pharmaceutical drugs, nutraceuticals, and even baby formula in recent years. As part of this effort, multiple federal agencies across the US and Canada made funding available to support domestic drug manufacturing.

Press Release

Mar 8, 2023

Mar 8, 2023

Update after Discussions with Health Canada; Lucy Scientific Discovery Files Amendment with Health Canada to Expand its List of Controlled Substances to Include Cocaine and Heroin; This Expansion Represents an Effort to Supply Harm Reduction Programs Around the World

VICTORIA, British Columbia, March 8, 2023 — Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. (“Lucy” or the “Company”) [NASDAQ:LSDI], an early-stage psychedelics manufacturing company that is focused on becoming the premier research, development, and manufacturing organization for the emerging psychotropics-based medicines industry, announced an amendment to its current Dealer’s License with Health Canada, held by its wholly owned subsidiary LSDI Manufacturing Inc., to add cocaine and heroin, among others to the list of approved substances that it is authorized to manufacture.

The shift toward a public health response to the drug crisis will provide greater opportunities for people who use substances to connect with a growing range of harm reduction and treatment options. Currently, Lucy focuses on the development of psychedelic drugs for research purposes and hopes to supply harm reduction programs in the future. The Company has licenses to manufacture several controlled substances, including Psilocybin; MDMA; LSD; Psilocin; N,N-DMT; Mescaline; and 2C-B.

“We look forward to a time when Lucy can safely supply harm reduction programs globally, aiming to reduce lethal and or negative consequences associated with adulterated drug supply, particularly considering that fentanyl overdose is the leading cause of deaths among 18 to 45-year-olds in the United States,” said Chris McElvany, the Company’s CEO. “It’s time to realize that the failed war on drugs has caused additional harm to the masses worldwide, and harm reduction programs will lead to less death and more treatment options in the long term.”

Press Release

Take a look at the exponential growth that is expected over the next 6 years!

Small Cap Exclusive has been one of the preeminent financial newsletter for over a decade and we remember the "green rush" and how so many investors made millions! We believe the mushroom market holds even more potential due to the vast medical uses in treatment and in prevention.

