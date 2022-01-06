Is MYCOF Undervalued? Mydecine has an Incredible PPS Target, Take a Look!

Think about this, Roth Capital Partners has issued a spectacular price target here.

Mydecine, the success story:

33,000+ telehealth platform downloads

Multiple technology patents

US Gov. backed study

Strategic Partners with John Hopkins

So, Why is MYCOF trading at $.16?

Great clinical data was released around psilocybin treatment, incredible actually!

Traders, not doctors, read the research and reacted to it negatively, although it was overwhelmingly positive!

Share price plummeted due to a lack of understanding of data and science

Before we get started on the top reasons to put MYCOF on your watchlist today, let’s take a quick high level look at Mydecine

Company Name: Mydecine Innovations Group™

Ticker: MYCOFExchange: OTC

Website: https://www.mydecine.com/investors/company-information

Industry: Biotech

Company Summary:Mydecine Innovations Group™ (NEO:MYCO) (OTC:MYCOF) (FSE:0NFA) is a biotechnology and digital technology company developing innovative first- and second-generation novel therapeutics for the treatment of mental health and addiction through world-class technology and drug development infrastructure. The company’s world-renowned medical and scientific advisory board is building out a robust R&D pipeline of nature-sourced and synthetic psychedelic-assisted therapeutics, novel compounds, therapy protocols, and unique delivery systems.

TOP THREE REASONS why MYCOF could be the most explosive stock in 2022!

#1 Undervalued – the $50B market responded to an incredible clinical research study negatively

#2 News – US Gov. backed study, Strategic Partners with John Hopkins, NYU & Univ of Alabama

#3 Tech is booming – Subscribers – 200% monthly growth, 20k+ added in the last 3 months

#1 Undervalued in a $50B MARKET

Just the PTSD approx ($1B) & Smoking Cessation market ($44B), Health & Wellness Apps ($5B) is approaching $50 BILLION ANNUALLY.

So why is MYCOF PPS at $.16 if it’s working with Johns Hopkins and has amazing technology?

The market, ignorantly, reacted negatively to compass research stating a 50% success rate in treatment resistant, clinically depressed patients. The key word is treatment resistant, meaning, 5 clinical treatments with a 0% success rate.

Think about this, a patient tries 5 treatments with NO results and then has a 50% success rate on the 6th with Psilocybin! I’m no doctor but that seems like a miracle treatment! Check out the press release below by Compass.

October 20th, 2021

COMPASS Pathways a mental health care company dedicated to accelerating patient access to evidence-based innovation in mental health, welcomed the topline data shared today from an open-label study of psilocybin therapy for depression in cancer patients. Within one week of a single administration of COMP360 psilocybin therapy, 50% of participants achieved remission in depression symptoms, which was sustained for the eight week follow-up period. Link

Look at this headline from Bloomberg

DOWN almost 30% since the PEAK of the announcement, simply because of a lack of understanding!

DOWN almost 50% since the PEAK, what a STEAL!?!?

See the pattern? Now YOU have an opportunity!

The Market is HUGE, $100 BILLION by 2026!

Multiple Revenue Streams: PTSD & Smoking Cessation

Let’s look at the SMOKING CESSATION market

20% of US deaths are caused by SMOKING!

SMOKING CESSATION is a $44 BILLION global market in 2020

Check out Investor Brand Networks recent research for psychedelic therapeutics,

“The global smoking cessation market is expected to reach $63.99 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.9 percent from 2018 to 2026. The market for psychedelic therapeutics is in its very early stages. Estimates of current market value and forecasts of expected value in future years are all over the map. Market forecasts range from $6.5 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 15 percent, to more than $69 billion as soon as 2025, at a CAGR of 8.2 percent. What is clear is that interest in psychedelic therapeutic drugs is expanding rapidly.” 4

Who would have thought it, Magic Mushrooms (Psilocybin) for Smoking Cessation?

Clinical research being done at Johns Hopkins University is a BIG deal, that is a very large research University!

Johns Hopkins University have demonstrated 12-month abstinence rates as high as 59%- and demonstrates 3-5X the current gold standard than any other treatment currently on the market

Pfizer’s leading anti-smoking drug, Chantix, with sales of over $1.2B, recently recalled due to potential cancer-causing ingredients and an efficacy rate of ONLY 14%!7 Think about that massive void left in the market which will drive an increased need for new treatment.

Let’s look at the PTSD market

30% of Veterans develop PTSD with no FDA treatments developed to treat PTSD!

PTSD is a $990 MILLION DOLLAR global market

Looking To The Future

It’s been almost 50 years since the first SSRI was invented! 10 There have been advances in how we treat cancer, diabetes etc but there has been little to no innovation in how we treat mental health disorders like depression and PTSD. NOW could be the time to invest in the future of mental health. Almost everyone knows someone impacted by this horrible disorder, it’s refreshing as an investor to be able to put our money where our heart is!

Unlike many other clinical trials, smoking cessation is an easy to study to conduct because it’s a binary result. People either quit smoking or they didn’t. For this reason, this is a simple and relatively fast study to perform, making it possible for us to get an approved drug on the market as early as 2024 (possibly).

#2 News

Aug. 18, 2021 five-year research agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine

Summary: Mydecine Innovations Group announces it has signed a five-year research agreement with Johns Hopkins University (JHU) School of Medicine, with research to be led by Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at Johns Hopkins University, Dr. Matthew W. Johnson, Ph. D. The Johns Hopkins Behavioral Pharmacology Research Unit has extensive experience conducting clinical research related to therapeutic use of psychedelics. 5

Possible Market Impact: Add $19 BILLION to the $100 BILLION by 2027Johns Hopkins University is a beacon of research in the medical field! This is a serious commitment, not just for smoking cessation or PTSD but for many medical applications such as anxiety and depression! 6

Sept. 07, 2021 planned placebo-controlled study with Johns Hopkins psychedelic research group 8

Summary:Mydecine announced it has partnered with Principal Investigator Dr. Matthew Johnson of Johns Hopkins University on a study evaluating the administration of MYCO-001 with a structured smoking cessation treatment program in nicotine dependent individuals.

The planned placebo-controlled study, based with the Johns Hopkins psychedelic research group, will study the science and efficacy of MYCO-001 to treat nicotine dependence.

Possible Market Impact: JHU clinical research will be the stamp of approval needed for the market and even more important to the FDA. This is a necessary and impressive agreement to monetize MYCO-001.

Oct. 05, 2021 – To Launch Phase 2/3 Smoking Cessation Clinical Trial with Johns Hopkins University (JHU)

Summary: Mydecine announced that it plans to supply its lead drug candidate, MYCO-001, for a multi-site smoking cessation study being conducted at Johns Hopkins University (“JHU”), New York University and the University of Alabama Birmingham by leading drug and substance use researcher, Dr. Matthew Johnson. Dr. Johnson received a U01 grant from National Institute on Drug Abuse (NIDA) to fund this study, making it the first time in over 50 years that the U.S. government has funded a study of a psychedelic compound for therapeutics.

Possible Market Impact:

The US government is placing a serious investment into psychedelics and the smoking problem in America and this is more than likely the first of many. Mydecine has revealed their pedigree and reputation in the industry by simultaneously working with the government and the think tank for medicine, Johns Hopkins University!

Who does the US government team up with to address systemic health issues, take a look at Science.org article quote in regards to the Covid vaccine “Johnson & Johnson (J&J) announced on 30 March that it and the U.S. government, through an agency under the Department of Health and Human Services, would together devote up to that amount to move a candidate product made by its Janssen division across the finish line.”

The article goes on to say, “J&J had $42 billion in pharmaceutical sales last year, making it the sixth largest big pharma company.”

Ground Breaking Study: Long-term Follow-up of Psilocybin-facilitated Smoking Cessation 9

All 15 participants completed a 12-month follow-up, and 12 (80%) returned for a long-term (≥16 months) follow-up, with a mean interval of 30 months (range = 16 – 57 months) between target-quit date (i.e., first psilocybin session) and long-term follow-up. At 12-month follow-up, 10 participants (67%) were confirmed as smoking abstinent. At long-term follow-up, nine participants (60%) were confirmed as smoking abstinent. At 12-month follow-up 13 participants (86.7%) rated their psilocybin experiences among the 5 most personally meaningful and spiritually significant experiences of their lives.

Nov. 03, 2021 – filing of a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations

Summary:Mydecine is aiming to transform the treatment of mental health and addiction disorders, today announcing the filing of a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine. The patent will cover formulations that are generally recognized as safe by FDA. (GRAS-certified) and leverages increased bioavailability to enhance the properties available to consumers.

Oct. 27, 2021 – has successfully synthesized a novel psilocin analogue

Summary:Mydecine announced that it has successfully synthesized a novel psilocin analogue with improved pharmaceutical properties to further expand its library of patent-pending tryptamines.

Possible Market Impact:

The acquisition of a patent by a biotech company strengthens the biotechnology company.

Even though patents allow competing companies to learn what other firms are doing and be inspired to create their own innovations,. tThe fact remains, patents drive the biotechnology industry forward.

Patents strengthen the biotechnology companies they protect by protecting their research and hence the results of their efforts.

Dec. 06, 2021 – A patent filed for a dermal route for the administration of psilocin

Summary:Mydecine announced it has filed a full patent application covering multiple families of psilocin analogs. The application includes solutions to directly address further precision in delivery control and shelf stabilization of psilocin, psilocybin’s active metabolite, both of which are critical for use in the medical setting.

When psilocybin is administered orally, there is wide variability in onset time for each patient, making it more difficult to standardize protocols and scale treatments. The purpose of Mydecine’s dermal route for the administration of psilocin is to directly address such controllability concerns. The Company’s patent pending permeation enhanced prodrug provides more control over the drug while also possibly eliminating undesirable properties like nausea by bypassing the digestive system. 11

Possible Market Impact:

The way we see it, and we are no doctors, is that Mydecine is filing for a patent that will protect the intellectual property associated with a dermal patch, a mechanism to deliver psilocin while reducing side effects and reducing the total treatment time. This will allow the doctor more control over the drug while also possibly eliminating undesirable properties like nausea by bypassing the digestive system. Hence, the treatment is highly scalable with this patent.

#3 Tech is booming– $25 Billion by 2028, at 20% annual CAGR here

What is Mindleap?

Mindleap Health is an application and a wholly owned subsidiary of Mydecine.

The Mindleap platform is a virtual community that aims to foster the conscious and responsible adoption of psychedelic medicine into inner wellness.

Mindleap provides users with inner wellness resources to assist them in their daily mental-health journeys.

Mindleap offers a paid subscription providing a near team revenue stream for Mydecine which is another differentiator they have over their competitors.

The tech industry is rushing to market for the huge mental health sector for applications. Take a look at these applications below, tech knows something Wall Street is not aware of yet!

According to federal estimates, one in Five, 20% of adults in the U.S. experience a form of mental illness. Research also indicates only about 50% of them receive treatment because of a broken and under funded system that is also understaffed.

In 2020, the U.S. Census Bureau counted 331.4 million people living in the United States; more than three-quarters (77.9%) or 258.3 million were adults, 18 years or older — a 10.1% increase from 234.6 million in 2010 HERE

20% X 258,300,000 = 50 MILLION POSSIBLE CLIENTS

PEOPLE LIE, NUMBERS DON’T!

STAT 1 – Venture capital firms invested more than $2.4 billion in digital behavioral health apps in 2020

Takeaway – VCs are very in tune with the market and are getting in early to yield mind boggling profits, maybe you should too?

STAT 2 – seven mental health apps have achieved unicorn investments and are valued at more than $1B, that’s $1,000,000,000.

Takeaway – VCs are very in tune with the market and are getting in early to yield mind boggling profits, maybe you should too?

STAT 3 – Out of the 20,000 mental health apps available, just five have been formally vetted and approved by the Food and Drug Administration.

Takeaway – who already works with the federal government? Mydecine!

LET’S RECAP: TOP THREE REASONS why MYCOF could be the most explosive stock in 2022!

#1 Undervalued – the $50B market responded to an incredible clinical research study negatively 1

#2 News – US Gov. backed study, Strategic Partners with John Hopkins, NYU & Univ of Alabama

#3 Tech is booming – Subscribers – 200% monthly growth, Health & Wellness apps $25B by 2028 2

P.S. Roth Capital Partners have Huge price target on MYCOF Click here

Happy Trading and remember, never try to catch a falling knife!

