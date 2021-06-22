Is DarkPulse (DPLS) Stock A Good Buy After The Big Jump?

If you are looking into the stocks which have made considerable gains in the month of June so far then it might be difficult to look past the gains made by the DarkPulse Inc (OTCMKTS:DPLS) stock.

Over the course of the month so far, the stock has attracted plenty of investors and has delivered gains of as much as 250%. In light of such massive gains, it could be a good move for investors to take a long look at DarkPulse. The main trigger for the remarkable rally in the stock came about back on June 8 when the laser sensing systems company announced that it signed two letters of intent regarding the acquisition of controlling stakes in two different companies.

One of those companies is Remote Intelligence LLC and the other is Wildlife Specialists LLC. However, it is important to keep in mind that both those companies are involved in the same line of business.

The companies offer drone based 3D mapping services for industrial application and primarily work with the oil and gas industry. The acquisition of controlling stakes in these two companies is strategic in nature and Kenneth Davidson, the Chief Operating Officer stated that they represent a ‘key piece of the strategy’.

The acquisitions are expected to help DarkPulse in offering more services to its clients and that is possibly one of the major reasons why the stock has rallied this strongly in June.

However, at the same time, it remains to be seen how DarkPulse progresses once the acquisitions are closed. Last month the Chief Executive Officer of the company Dennis O’Leary joined a popular podcast and spoke about the current condition of the company. He stated that recent a recent press release about a bridge funding worth $850,000 is merely in the planning process. He went on to state that it is going to offer more notes in order to take care of the company’s toxic debts.