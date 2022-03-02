ANPC the best stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock? Is ANPC the best stock to buy stock because it has been breaking it’s trend with large volume and a 26% change in PPS in 5 days. Wondering why this stock is taking off, take a look below. Before we do, remember to stop what you are doing and 👇 sign up for our newsletter below. 👇

Now, let’s go over if AXAS is the best stock to buy? Below, is some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Abraxas Petroleum Company Information

Company Name: Abraxas PAnPac Bio-Medical Science Co.

Ticker: ANPC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.anpacbio.com/

AnPac Bio-Medical Science Co. Summary:

Anpac Bio-Medical Science Co. Ltd., is a biotechnology company. It engages in marketing and selling multi-cancer screening and detection test that uses patented cancer differentiation analysis, or CDA, technology and proprietary cancer-detection device or CDA device. The company was founded by Chris Chang Yu and He Yu in 2010 and is headquartered in Lishui, China. ANPC the best stock to buy? Trending stock? Breakout stock?

ANPC the best stock to buy? Let’s look at the News

Feb 03, 2022

Filed for a breakthrough device designation request for its cancer differentiation analysis (“CDA”) technology-based medical device; the company filed the request with the Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) earlier this week. According to the announcement, the company’s novel CDA technology and medical device detects and analyzes biophysical signals in a blood sample to determine the risk level of more than 20 different types of cancers.AnPac Bio has collected more than 43,000 samples as the company has worked with hospitals and medical institutions in extensive retrospective and prospective clinical trials.

ANPC 5 Day Chart

Abraxas PAnPac Bio-Medical Trending Stock, Technical Analysis:

Great news was delivered with the Patent. The stock is down 88% on the 1 year coupled with the great news, I like it.

In the short term it could retrace a little more, so I would set my stop loss at $.75.

I hope I did a good job with my analysis of ANPC and if it is the best stock to buy?

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.