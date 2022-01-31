Inspira Technologies IINN is Up, Why is That? Take a Look at This!

Inspira Technologies IINN is up 31% after due to a massive amount of volume being injected into this tech darling. I have written a full report on IINN that you can read below.

However, before you read this insightful information, sign up below, let’s stay in contact.

Inspira Technologies announced today, “it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks Inc. (“Glo-Med”), for distribution across 6 states in the United States (Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, North Carlina and South Carolina)” However, before we get started, let’s review some basic information on this company.

Limitless Venture Group LVGI Company Summary

Company Name: Inspira Technologies Oxy B.H.N. Ltd.

Ticker: IINN

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: www.inspirao2.com

Limitless Venture Group, Inc. Company Summary

Inspira Technologies is an innovative medical device company in the respiratory care industry. Inspira is developing the ART system, a cost effective early extracorporeal respiratory support system with an intent to function as an “Artificial Lung” for deteriorating respiratory patients.

The ART system is designed to utilize a hemo-protective flow approach aimed to rebalance saturation levels while patients are awake and breathing, potentially minimizing the patient’s need for mechanical ventilation. The Company’s product has not yet been tested or used in humans and has not been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) or the CE or other required regulatory agencies.

LVGI News

Jan. 31, 2022

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (Nasdaq: IINN) (Nasdaq: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that it has signed an exclusive summary distribution agreement with Glo-Med Networks Inc. (“Glo-Med”), for distribution across 6 states in the United States (Texas, New Jersey, New York, Florida, North Carlina and South Carolina).

Jan. 28, 2022

Inspira Technologies OXY B.H.N. Ltd. (NASDAQ: IINN) (NASDAQ: IINNW) (the “Company” or “Inspira Technologies”), a groundbreaking respiratory support technology company, announced today that has listed a component of its ART and ECLS systems on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration Class I 510(k) exempt list.

IINN 3 Month Chart

IINN Technical Analysis

The news was incredible that Inspira Technologies IINN released today was huge and the stock responded with a massive amount of volume and a PPS increase of almost 50%. IINN skyrocketed from $2.32 to $3.23.

The real question is, what is it going to do now? Well, it has pulled back as expected but it will now consolidate then make a move up or down depending on the indicators within the consolidation. It is too early to determine which way it will move, but it is showing an early tendency to bearish. Also, this stock sure loves going up and down!

Remember, to never try and catch a falling safe, or a knife for that matter. Simply let it fall to the ground, walk over, and pick up the money and walk away. If you enjoyed this article, sign up below, I promise I will never spam you and I’m pretty darn good at picking winners. Let’s make some trades together!