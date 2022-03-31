Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI Stock Price has consolidated and could be ready for a run? URGENT URGENT

Infinity Pharmaceuticals INFI stock price is finally showing some life as it possibly reverses trend. SMCE is up 7% in the last 5 days and I will be evaluating many factors to determine just how hot the stock is.

The official heat level for INFI is, a 🔥🔥 2 out of 5.

Continue reading to see why I think it is just a 2 out of 5. There is some shocking takeaways from this article that you must read if you are interested in SMCE.

If you are interested in finding out more about me, famed stock picker, Alexander Goldman or if you're interested in my HOT grading system

Before I go over this exciting trending stock, I wanted to introduce myself. Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading, at a very high level, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT grading system for trending stocks.

I found my home at Small Cap exclusive 4 years ago. Now, I’m helping traders find breakout stocks. Not to sound egotistical but I’m very good at finding small cap stocks that are winners.

What do I mean by big winners?

Stocks that move more than 100% in a month! INFI Stock Price could?

Does that always happen, NO! But, I’m very consistent! Take a look at this article I wrote below, where I called 5 stocks, 3 losers and 2 winners and they all did what I thought!

The article is HERE and I shine a spotlight on these breakout stocks and also those losers!

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis and how I came up with HOT grade.

Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Information

Company Name: Infinity Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ticker: INFI

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.infi.com/

Breakout Stock Infinity Pharmaceuticals Company Summary:

Infinity Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people with cancer. It focuses on drug development. The company was founded by Steven H. Holtzman on March 22, 1995 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

INFI stock price is due to News?

March 29th

Announced its full year 2021 financial results and provided corporate highlights.

“Based on the strength and breadth of eganelisib’s activity across mTNBC and mUC as well as ovarian cancer, SCCHN, and melanoma, we raised $92 million in early 2021 to advance eganelisib to its first registration-enabling study by the end of this year.

Trending Stock INFI 5 Day Chart

INFI Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The volume, which is basically demand of a stock is significantly higher than thee norm at a 77% ratio. Hence, that is a strong indicator of interest which is one variable of PPS.

The news, there is significant news in the way of the 92 million dollars. This news is probably driving the volume spike.

The chart, it is neutral as of the 1 day and slightly bullish on the 5 day.

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock.

Marketing efforts, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company.

In conclusion, I am in a hold pattern with INFI and will await a break of $1.20, a resistance point, to confirm a true reversal.

