IMMX Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT

Immix Biopharma IMMX stock price is down -18% in the last 5 days & volume is up 1559%

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on IMMX and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for IMMX, tell me what you think.

I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman's "HOT Stock Ranking!"

The official heat level for IMMX is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Immix Biopharma Company Information

Company Name: Immix Biopharma Inc.

Ticker: IMMX

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.immixbio.com/

Immix Biopharma Company Summary:

Immix Biopharma, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company that engages in the development of therapies for cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company was founded by Ilya Rachman, Sean Senn, and Vladimir Torchilin in 2012 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

IMMX stock price is due to News?

May 20, 2022

Announced positive interim study data showing that after one cycle of treatment, ImmixBio’s lead candidate IMX-110 produced 75% survival vs. 0% survival for Trabectedin (sold as YONDELIS (R) by Janssen, a Johnson & Johnson Company, a U.S. FDA approved drug) in a connective tissue cancer Soft Tissue Sarcoma (STS) mice study.

Trending Stock IMMX 5 Day Chart

EIMMX Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

IMMX Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 82% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

IMMX Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

IMMX News Cycle

The news, there is no significant news.

IMMX Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is no exciting financial filings associated with this stock. It’s a start up.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

IMMX Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

