ILAL International Land Alliance Stock Is Up Big, We May Have Uncovered why.

ILAL
trending

Biotech

Here's Who Just Picked Up Aquinox Pharmaceuticals In...

Biotech

Is Sorrento Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRNE) a Safe Bi...

Biotech

Here's Who Just Picked Up Photomedex Inc (NASDAQ:PHM...

International Land Alliance ILAL Stock Price is up over 400% in less that 5 days and appears to be ready to move again, keep an eye on it.

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Company Information

Company Name: International Land Alliance, Inc.

Ticker:  (ILAL)

Exchange: OTC

Website: https://ila.company/

Company Summary:

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its’ core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California.

RTLR stock price is due to News?

SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, Aug. 08, 2023 — International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILAL” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today reported sales at Rancho Costa Verde for this week’s tour of $787,000, representing $287,000 homesite sales and $500,000 new construction.

RTLR 5 Day Chart

RTLR Stock Price Technical Analysis:

All the indicators on International Land Alliance (OTC:ILAL) is pointing to a bullish trend with an optimistic outlook for the short term. I would caution investors with the bearish breakout today at $.21 and tread carefully if that trend continues.

