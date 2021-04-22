If You’d Bought 1000 Shares In Tesla in 2010 It Would Be Worth $1M. Invest Now in Astro and Reap The Gains!

Read on to see why you should be paying attention to Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN) right now!

While 2020 may not have been the year many of us hoped for and has reeked havoc on many industries, one area that still continued to see spectacular growth and progress was the eVTOL industry.



The post-COVID19 world could represent even more opportunities for this booming space giving more reason to keep your eyes on emerging player Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN)!



eVTOL technology is rapidly growing in the transportation market with hundreds of programs at various stages of maturity happening.



The record-setting flight of the e-Genius in France sparked wide attention for its impressive climb of 20,000 feet in under 2 minutes.



Electric aviation IS happening. NASA is even working on an electric plane prototype.



So how are companies within the arena flourishing today? Quite well!



Recently Volocopter raised an impressive $240 million from investors to certify its two-seat VoloCity eVTOL and launch air taxi services in the next few years. Just one year ago, Joby acquired over $500 million from Toyota led investors. They followed up that incredible news with even better news, they picked up Uber’s flying taxi business! Now, Joby Aviation is reportedly in talks to go public in a SPAC deal that would value the electric plane manufacturer at nearly $5.7 billion.



Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN) may be the next stock in the eVTOL space to capture enormous attention!



The company continually defies traditional aviation design and is about to acquire Horizon Aircraft which could help it reach unprecedented heights….



Astro’s strong foundation in the industry, now paired with Horizon’s ground-breaking design and Mechanical Engineering expertise, presents an advantageous opportunity for the combined entity to bring its designs quickly to market!

Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN) is a manufacturer of autonomous, unmanned, and manned electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) vehicles.



The company is the developer of the world’s most advanced, autonomous, short haul, eVTOL aerial vehicles and has a mission to create and distribute eVTOL aircraft that are safe, accessible, affordable and user-friendly.



Company Motto: “Flight Made Easy”



Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN) is focused on commercializing their technology and selling it to the government and private sectors, so that it can be used for military operations, search and rescue, commercial deliveries, sight-seeing, personal flight, and much more.



Dedicated to the Future of things to come, ASDN is at the forefront of this disruptive aerial vehicle industry, continually exploring ways to apply their technology to global challenges such as traffic congestion, pollution and the overall stresses of daily life. With an elevated perspective on commuting, the company gives the world an opportunity to connect with new possibilities and exciting investment opportunities.



As the quintessential vehicle of the Modern Age, ASDN offers a chance to reclaim control over out time, wellbeing and impact on the environment, allowing the company to focus on the things that matter most.



The onset of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircrafts will disrupt our cities and our daily lives in an unprecedented way; radically improving urban mobility and avoiding time lost in traffic.



Like many technologies before it, drones have emerged beyond their military origins to become valuable tools across various industries.



Goldman Sachs had forecast that drones would reach an estimated $100 billion market opportunity in 2020, aided by growing demand from commercial and civil government sectors.



Astro Aerospace Announces the Acquisition of Horizon Aircraft to Propel Itself as a Leader in the eVTOL market!

Horizon is a Canadian company trailblazing in the global aerospace industry that has developed the prototype Cavorite X5, an eVTOL travelling up to an estimated speed of 450 km/h with a 500 kilometer range and a five passenger capacity!

The vehicle has been designed to have reduced hydrocarbon emissions, and built for operational realities including bad weather, traffic avoidance, and low-time pilots.



The revolutionary split-wing mechanism allows the Cavorite X5 to transition between VTOL and horizontal flight mode,which is a totally unique path to market…



The Cavorite X5 started out as something completely different – a project to create a modern high-lift, hybrid-electric cargo version of the amphibious Republic RC-3 SeaBee sport plane.



The X5 is a five-seat canard-style plane with a large pusher prop at the back. Its large, forward swept main wing and smaller, swept-back front canard wing offer a high degree of lift for taking off and landing on short strips.



Where VTOL is required, these wings split apart in the middle to reveal arrays of ducted fans, six along each rear wing and two in each front wing, turning the X5 into a 16-rotor, self-balancing multicopter.



Once in forward flight, the wings close over, restoring the aerodynamically-efficient shape of a standard wing.



Horizon claims that with an LS V8 engine on board and a relatively modest battery system, the Cavorite X5 will offer fully-loaded ranges up to 310 miles (500 km) with 215 mph (350 km/h) cruise capability and the ability to fill up and fly home on pump gas. Unladen with cargo or passengers, it’ll fly more than 625 miles (1,000 km).

It is its patented fan-in-wing patent that enables the Cavorite to be the world’s first eVTOL that can fly the majority of its mission exactly like a normal aircraft!

Horizon co-founders (father and son duo) Brandon and Brian Robinson are aerospace revolutionaries applying their excellence in Mechanical Engineering to change the way we approach travel.

Brandon Robinson is Horizon’s Chief Executive Officer and is a Mechanical Engineer, a CF-18 Fighter Pilot Top Gun graduate, and holds an MBA with more than $400 million in projects overseen.



Brian Robinson is Horizon’s Chief Technology Officer and is also a Mechanical Engineer, beginning his innovation journey long before Horizon’s existence. Building aircraft from the age of 14, Brian’s previous aerospace engineering company saw much success as it developed numerous first-of-its-kind innovations. This eventually led to designing a revolutionary new eVTOL prototype, long before the market took off!



Today, the Robinson duo is steering Horizon’s team through this pivotal transaction with Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN) whose well-established reputation, growth trajectory and pool of dedicated investors in the public market presents a transformational opportunity.

“My father [Brian] and I have long admired the unprecedented advances Astro has achieved in the aerospace sector. Astro is a pioneer in the industry, and its work has remained incredibly relevant amongst the rise of eVTOL popularity. Horizon could not be happier to join forces with such an influential company who will contribute its high-calibre expertise to bring our design to market.”



– Brandon Robinson

“The acquisition of Horizon will allow the visions of both Horizon and Astro to align, creating a powerful force in the eVTOL market. Astro shareholders can soon anticipate exponential growth as we enter this next chapter as an even greater player in the aerospace industry.”



– Astro CEO Bruce Bent

This strategic partnership between Horizon and Astro has the market paying very close attention as shares have exploded in the TRIPLE DIGITS since the company announced the news!

ALTA | Transport made easy

The New ALTA platform includes the company’s proprietary foldable “Air Frame” design with compact size and nimble maneuverability, which flies solo and connects to a series of designed “Pods” enabling Astro’s modular system to perform in multi-use applications, such as passenger, cargo, agricultural, med-evac, rescue, military and many others.

Astro ALTA LaFRa

The ALTA LaFRa (Low-altitude Fast Response aircraft) is the newest pod concept to join Astro’s ALTA fleet of Pods and will target search and rescue, and ambulance/medical applications.

Astro ALTA Med-Evac

The ALTA LaFRa pod utilizes our modified “CockPit” platform and includes 2 medical beds, on board oxygen supply and ease of entry and exit features among others.

Astro ALTA Cargo

The ALTA Cargo pod (Orbit) embraces a simplistic design to maximize available volume and payload cargo capacity, allowing for easy-on and easy-off boarding of materials and goods.

Astro ALTA Cockpit

The ALTA Cockpit 2 and 4-person pods are the newest additions to our PassengerDrone program. The two new models compliment our original 2016 Elroy design which was one of the first eVTOLs worldwide to fly successfully both unmanned and manned.

Astro ALTA Fold

The compact size and proprietary foldable design system allow ALTA to fit nicely into a standard 20ft shipping container for ease of transport. The 2-way hinge mechanism allows for swinging in both directions, up and down, creating convenience for storage, transportation and maintenance.

It was in 2018 that Astro Aerospace Ltd. (OTC-ASDN)’s drone, ‘Elroy’, was one of the first to seamlessly fly with humans on board!



ELROY | Flight Made Easy

In this continuously integrated world, simple and seamless designs are key in universal communication and efficient product use. Astro believes drones are tools that should be user friendly and 100% fool proof.