ICPT Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT REPORT

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ICPT stock price is up 23% in the last 5 days & volume is up 1,700%

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on ICPT and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for ICPT, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for ICPT is, a 🔥🔥🔥 3 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Information

Company Name: Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Ticker: ICPT

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.interceptpharma.com/

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Summary:

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia. The company was founded by Mark E. Pruzanski and Roberto Pellicciari on September 4, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

ICPT stock price is due to News?

May 05, 2022 (

Announced it has entered into an agreement to sell to Advanz Pharma, a pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on specialty and hospital pharmaceuticals in Europe, certain foreign subsidiaries and rights regarding Intercept’s international operations, including a license to commercialize Ocaliva(R) (obeticholic acid) outside of the U.S.

Trending Stock ICPT 5 Day Chart

ICPT Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

ICPT Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 1,700% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

ICPT Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it has been consolidating with a bearish lean that broke out of that pattern this morning with the announcement.

ICPT News Cycle

The news, there is significant news: Announced it has entered into an agreement to sell to Advanz Pharma, a pharmaceutical company with a strategic focus on specialty and hospital pharmaceuticals

ICPT Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “265% growth”!

ICPT Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 3 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

