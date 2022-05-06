HYMC Stock Price is so consistent, can it go higher? URGENT REPORT

Hycroft Mining Holding HYMC stock price is up 10% in the last 5 days & volume is up 23%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

Hycroft Mining Holding Company Information

Company Name: Hycroft Mining Holding Corp.

Ticker: HYMC

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: http://www.hycroftmining.com/

Hycroft Mining Company Summary:

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Winnemucca, NV.

HYMC stock price is due to News?

May 4, 2022

Announces that it has filed its 10-Q for the first quarter of 2022.

Strengthened Balance Sheet: The Company ended the first quarter with a cash position $172.8 million. During the quarter the Company raised gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million through a $55.9 million private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment and $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program. The Company also: (i) reduced net debt by $20.6 million; (ii) amended its credit agreement with its first lien lender such that no further scheduled payments of principal are required prior to maturity; and (iii) amended both the first lien and second lien credit agreements to extend maturities by two years to May 31, 2027 and December 1, 2027, respectively.

Trending Stock HYMC 5 Day Chart

HYMC Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

HYMC Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 23% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock.

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

HYMC Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel. The chart looks great and the news is even better, they are financially solid!

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

HYMC News Cycle

The news, there is significant news: “The Company ended the first quarter with a cash position $172.8 million. During the quarter the Company raised gross cash proceeds of $194.4 million through a $55.9 million private placement offering with Eric Sprott and AMC Entertainment and $138.6 million in an at-the-market equity offering program. The Company also: (i) reduced net debt by $20.6 million; (ii) amended its credit agreement with its first lien lender such that no further scheduled payments of principal are required prior to maturity; and (iii) amended both the first lien and second lien credit agreements to extend maturities by two years to May 31, 2027 and December 1, 2027, respectively.”

HYMC Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “243% & 135% growth respectively”!

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

HYMC Awareness

