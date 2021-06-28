HUMBL (HMBL) Stock Trades in a Narrow Range: Where Will it Go?

Earlier on this month, HUMBL announced that it had acquired the well known South America focussed ticketing platform Tickeri Inc.

Earlier in the year, the HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) stock had been one of the biggest gainers from among penny stocks but things have been quite different in recent months.

This past Friday, the stock jumped by 5% and that took its correction from its recent peak to as much as 25%. While that is true, it is also necessary for investors to remember that since hitting its low in May, the HUMBL stock has recovered strongly and gone up by 50%. There was no news about the stock on Friday that might have actually led to the decline but it might be a good time to look at some recent developments.

Earlier on this month, HUMBL announced that it had acquired well-known South America focussed ticketing platform Tickeri Inc. The acquisition was made in a deal worth as much as $20 million and it was facilitated through a combination of debts and stock. It is a significant development for HUMBL considering the fact that it will now be able to integrate its own services like mobile payments and peer to peer remittance services to the Tickeri platform.

That will help the company in expanding its services to a new market altogether. However, HUMBL is also planning to expand Tickeri internationally.

This month the company had also announced that it hired the services of Athletes First in the form of a strategic consultant. Athletes First is going to help HUMBL in relation to its various new business verticals including the one involving NFTs or non-fungible tokens.