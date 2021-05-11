Humbl (HMBL) Stock Moves Towards $1: Should You Hold Or Sell?

At the beginning of the year, the HUMBL Inc stock was among the most popular penny stocks in the market and clocked massive gains as more and more investors piled on to it in a big way.

At the beginning of the year, the HUMBL Inc HUMBL Inc (OTCMKTS:HMBL) stock was among the most popular penny stocks in the market and clocked massive gains as more and more investors piled on to it in a big way. However, things have not been as great after HUMBL hit its 52-week high.

Since then, the stock has declined by as much as 85% and on Monday, the downward spiral continued as the stock tanked by 20%. There was no news about the company on Monday but it might be worthwhile for investors to take a look at a major development from last Friday.

Key Things To Note

On May 7, the company announced that it signed a binding term sheet with regards to the acquisition of Monster Creative LLC. It was a significant announcement from the company and must have caught the attention of investors as well.

It should be noted that Monster Creative is involved in producing creating advertising for the entertainment industry and has gone on to become one of the better known operators in that space. The company had been founded by two veterans of the advertising industry, Kevin Childress and Doug Brandt.

As per the terms of the agreement between HUMBL and Monster Creative, the latter is going to operate its Hollywood studios as an independent business. However, the company is going to collaborate with HUMBL when it comes to the creation of multimedia NFTs (non fungible tokens). In recent times, NFTs have become extremely popular in the creative industries and hence, it might prove to be a sound move from HUMBL in the long run.

On the other hand, Monster Creative is also going to help HUMBL with regards the creation of ticketing experiences for a range of events starting from those in sports and gaming to music and fashion. Despite the decline recorded by the stock in recent days, it might still be worthwhile to keep an eye on the HUMBL stock.