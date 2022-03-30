Hillstream BioPharma HILS Stock Price is consolidated and ready for a run? Urgent REPORT

HILS Stock Price has been trying to recover since it’s February high of $4.

Wondering why this stock is having such a hard time and if it can break the overall trend?

Now, let’s go over some of the basic information on this stock before we get in the technical analysis

Hillstream BioPharma Company Information

Company Name: Hillstream BioPharma Inc

Ticker: HILS

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://hillstreambio.com/

Hillstream BioPharma Company Summary:

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) for drug resistant and devastating cancers.

It also develops the Trident Artificial Intelligence (TAI) precision medicine platform which is used to identify biomarkers in its clinical programs to target a specific patient segment. The company was founded on March 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Bridgewater, NJ.

HILS stock price is due to News?

Mar 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — BRIDGEWATER, NJ, March 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Hillstream BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: HILS) (“Hillstream” or the “Company”), a biotechnology company developing novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an emerging new anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death for drug resistant and devastating cancers, provided a webcast replay of the Company’s R&D Day held on February 24, 2022.

HILS 5 Day Chart

HILS Stock Price Technical Analysis:

I like this stock a lot from the technical side. There is an upside of $4 and that is 100% gain. I believe there will be some consolidation and a pullback then a run. So be patient and timing is everything.

This is Alex, reminding all the traders out there to leave your emotions at the door and never, ever, try to catch a falling knife.