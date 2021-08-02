Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) Stock Sees Buying Interest At Lower Level

It was a pretty difficult time for Healthier Choices Management Corp (OTCMKTS:HCMC) as its patent infringement case against tobacco giant Phillip Morris USA was dismissed by the court.

The District Court for the Northern District of Georgia granted Phillip Morris USA’s motion to dismiss the patent infringement case and it came as a severe body blow to Healthier Choices Management. While the stock dropped after the announcement, the situation has changed for the company this week.

The Healthier Choices Management stock has gone off the blocks fairly strongly this morning and has managed to clock gains of as much as 23% already. In this sort of situation, it may be necessary for investors to take a closer look at the decision from the court last week.

At the time it was announced that Healthier Choices Management had fourteen days within which it could file another complaint but after suitable amendments. The company had already announced last week that it was going to file an amended complaint. Over the past months, there had been considerable focus on this patent infringement lawsuit among investors.

There had also been considerable internet chatter about the possibility of a large settlement and such speculation had also resulted in the Healthier Choices Management stock making considerable gains. It is unclear why the stock has rallied this morning but it could be a good idea for investors to keep an eye on the stock and also on the news wires with regards to any specific news.