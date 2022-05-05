HDSN Stock Price is up 30% while volume is up over 1,000%! URGENT Report

Hudson Technologies HDSN stock price is up 30% in the last 5 days & volume is up 1,000%, but is it over for this breakout stock?

There is an old adage, “two heads are better than one”, so let’s collaborate on HDSN and compare notes.

In this in depth report, I look at 5 KPIs: Technical Analysis, Volume, News Cycle, Fundamentals & awareness campaigns. I believe the stock market is not gambling, it is also not fool proof, but I have developed a dependable system. I have found some critical components to success for HDSN, tell me what you think.

Before we get started, I like being methodical and easy to understand so I have developed a ranking system for my stocks. I call it, Alexander Goldman’s “HOT Stock Ranking!”

The official heat level for HDSN is, a 🔥🔥2 out of 4

Before I get ahead of myself and just jump right into this exciting breakout stock, I wanted to introduce myself.

Hello 🙋‍♂️ My name is Alexander Goldman. I have been trading small cap stocks, breakout stocks and trending stocks for 20 years now. I’m accredited for establishing the coveted HOT Stock Reporting system for breakout stocks.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

SEND ALERTS! 06 Days : 17 Hours : 56 Minutes : 46 Seconds You missed out! COUNTDOWN TO NEXT ALERT

Hudson Technologies Company Information

Company Name: Hudson Technologies Inc.

Ticker: HDSN

Exchange: NASDAQ

Website: https://www.hudsontech.com/

Hudson Technologies Company Summary:

Hudson Technologies, Inc. operates as a refrigerant services company, which provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry. Its products and services are used in commercial air conditioning, industrial processing, and refrigeration systems, which include refrigerant sales, refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, and Refrigerant Side services performed at the customer’s site to remove moisture, oils and other contaminants. The company also offers predictive and diagnostic services through the Chiller Chemistry and Chill Smart brands. Hudson Technologies was founded by Stephen P. Mandracchia and Kevin J. Zugibe on January 11, 1991 and is headquartered in Woodcliff Lake, NJ.

HDSN stock price is due to News?

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: HDSN) announced results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended March 31, 2022, Hudson reported revenues of $84.3 million, an increase of 149% compared to revenues of $33.8 million in the comparable 2021 period. First quarter revenue growth was driven by increases in volumes and selling prices for certain refrigerants during the period. Gross margin in the first quarter of 2022 increased to 54%, compared to 27% in the first quarter of 2021, mainly due to the significant increase in selling price without a material appreciation in the cost basis of certain refrigerants sold. Hudson reported operating income of $38.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, compared to operating income of $1.7 million in the prior year period.

Trending Stock HDSN 5 Day Chart

HDSN Stock Price HOT Stock Grade:

The official heat level for HDSN is, a 🔥🔥2 out of 4 . Here are my takeaways on it and why it is just a 3 out of 4. Do you agree?

HDSN Trading Volume

The volume, is trading at an increase of 1,005% over the average which indicates a higher demand in the stock. The disturbing thing is that it is only up 30% so that tells me there is a lot of selling pressure. No BUENO!

Trading 101: volume is measured in the number of shares traded. Traders look to volume to determine liquidity and combine changes in volume with technical indicators to make trading decisions. So, let’s take a look at the technical indicators.

HDSN Technicals

The technical analysis “chart reading”, it is bullish and has been that way since the early part of this month with a steady ascending channel. It has just pulled back and consolidated but it is having trouble beating the 5 day high, also a warning sign.

Trading 101: Technical indicators are technical tools that help in analyzing the movement in the stock prices whether the ongoing trend is going to continue or reverse. It helps the traders to make entry and exit decisions of a particular stock. Technical indicators can be leading or lagging indicators.

ECTM News Cycle

The news, there is significant news found above where revenue wa up over 100% this time last year!.

ECTM Fundamentals

The fundamentals, there is exciting financial filings associated with this stock, “30% growth” from 2020 to 2021! Also, they had over 100% growth over Q1.

Trading 101: Fundamental trading is a method where a trader focuses on company-specific events to determine which stock to buy and when to buy it. Trading on fundamentals is more closely associated with a buy-and-hold strategy rather than short-term trading.

HDSN Awareness

Marketing efforts “Awareness Campaigns”, I have not found marketing efforts around the investor awareness of this company. Hence the 2 out of 4. Do you agree? Write me a line at alex@smallcapexclusive.com

Again, two heads are better than one, let’s work together to have the best trading year of our lives!

To receive my 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stock as a thank you for joining our FREE newsletter, sign up today.

To find out more about my story, CLICK HERE

👇 Sign up for our newsletter to get the latest 🔥🔥🔥🔥 HOT stocks and we can compare notes!👇